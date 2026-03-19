Over 80% of Canadian Students Get Tax Refunds at H&R Block Canada; Key Filing Tips for Tax Season

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s face it, every dollar you can put back in your pocket helps most students, whether that’s for textbooks, groceries, or a well-deserved night out after an exam. Being a student can be a costly business and the prospect of when that first big paycheque will arrive can be daunting. In fact, a recent survey by H&R Block Canada revealed that 82% of Canadians believe it’s harder than ever to get a job for those starting out in their career.

According to data from Statistics Canada and Embark, it’s estimated that the average all-in cost of doing a four-year degree ranges from $65,000 - $90,000 to include tuition, accommodation, textbooks, and living expenses.

“What many students or younger Canadians don’t know is that filing their taxes, even with no or minimal income, will very likely put money back in their pockets,” said Yannick Lemay, Tax Expert at H&R Block Canada. “The good news is, the vast majority of students get a tax refund. In fact, the average tax refund was around $1,500, with over 80%* of all students who filed with us getting a refund last year.”

Key Tax Credits and Benefits for Canadian Students for Filing 2025 Taxes

With tax season in full swing, here’s what you need to know to maximize your refund when filing your 2025 taxes:

Federal Tuition Tax Credit

The federal tuition tax credit is one of the top tax credits for post-secondary students.

Claim the eligible tuition fees of $100 or more even if you have no income.

Includes fees for courses you take that help develop your skills in an occupation if your institution is certified by Employment and Social Development Canada.

Claim fees for occupational, trade, or professional exams, so make sure you keep your receipts.

If you don’t claim the full amount this year, carry the credit forward for future use, or transfer up to $5,000 to a family member (parent, grandparent, spouse or partner).

You’ll need your T2202 Certificate (Tuition and Enrolment Certificate) from your school to claim this credit. This form can be downloaded from your school’s web portal and is usually available at the end of February.

Canada Training Credit (Ages 25-65)

If you’re between 25 and 65 and paid eligible tuition or fees for post-secondary courses in 2025, you may qualify for the Canada training credit:

The training limit for most Canadians who are eligible for this credit is now $1,250 for 2025 (increased from $1,000 in 2024).

Your Canada training limit is based on the income reported on your return. You can find your Canada Training Credit limit on your 2024 Notice of Assessment.

Refundable tax credit: If your credit is higher than the amount of taxes you owe, you get to keep the rest as a refund.

You can claim your tuition tax credit and Canada training credit in the same year, but keep in mind, the Canada training credit reduces the tuition tax credit you can claim, transfer, or carry forward.

Provincial and Territorial Tuition Credits

If you’re eligible for the federal tuition tax credit, you might also be able to claim provincial tuition fees. This credit can still be claimed in the following provinces and territories:

British Columbia

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Northwest Territories

Nova Scotia

Nunavut

Prince Edward Island

Yukon

Quebec

Student Loan Interest Credit

In many cases, you can also claim the interest paid on any student loans. If you don’t need to use the full credit this year, you can carry unused amounts forward for the next 5 years.

Student Disability Tax Credit

If you (or your parents, if you’re still their dependent) claim the disability tax credit, then you might also be able to claim the student disability credit to reduce the taxes you owe.

Credits for Students with Families

If you’re a student who is also a parent, you may be able to claim childcare costs to enable you to attend class. This includes:

Daycare costs

Babysitter fees

Summer camps

Other approved childcare expenses

Moving Expenses

If you’re a full-time student and moved more than 40 kilometres away from home to take courses in a post-secondary program in 2025, you might be able to claim your moving expenses. This could include:

Transportation

Storage

Travel

Temporary living

Other relocation-related expenses



Scholarships, Grants and Bursary Exemptions

For students on scholarships, grants, and bursaries, good news: much of this income is tax-free. Tax treatment depends on whether you’re a full-time or part-time student, so be sure to review your specific situation.

“Even if you’re tempted to put off that essay - don’t put off your taxes,” said Lemay. “Start gathering key documents now to help ensure you claim every dollar you’re entitled to – whether it’s your T2202 tuition and enrolment form from your school, your T4 slip from any employment income, records of scholarship grants or bursaries, statements showing interest paid on student loans, or receipts for any eligible moving or other deductions - to name just a few.”

*Average is based on all student returns prepared at H&R Block company-owned locations in Canada during the period January 1 to April 30, 2025, for the 2024 tax year for regular tax returns. The average refund amount calculated for students was over $1,487 for students who were entitled to a refund; cannot be guaranteed and varies based on each individual tax situation. Of all students who filed their taxes in a company owned H&R Block location, 83% had a positive refund amount.

About the survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by H&R Block from Feb. 19-23, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,545 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. In some cases, data is rebased to exclude respondents the question did not apply to.

About H&R Block Canada: A trusted partner of Canadians for over 60 years, H&R Block Canada is the market leader in assisted tax preparation. Serving almost 1,000 office locations across the country that includes a network of Canadian franchise business owners, H&R Block's team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, file remotely, or use our award-winning tax software, named moneyGenius.ca’s Best Tax Software two years in a row. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental, and estate taxes. H&R Block's comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at www.hrblock.ca or 1-800-HRBLOCK.

For more information, contact: H&R Block c/o Ketchum: hrblockmediainquiries@ketchum.com