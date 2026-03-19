Tilray Medical Announces Major Expansion of Medical Cannabis Portfolio in Australia

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a recognized global leader in medical cannabis and a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced its largest portfolio expansion in Australia to date. The expanded medical cannabis offering reinforces Tilray Medical’s long-term commitment to the Australian market and supports increased patient access to regulated, clinically supported medical cannabis products.

Tilray Medical has operated in Australia for several years, supplying EU‑GMP certified medical cannabis through established prescriber, pharmacy, and clinical distribution channels. This latest expansion represents a scaled increase in Tilray’s local portfolio aligned with rising demand across Australia’s regulated medical system and Tilray’s continued commitment to supply reliable and compliant medical cannabis.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated, “Australia represents an important strategic market within our international growth strategy. This launch reflects our long-term commitment to delivering quality, differentiated cannabis products.”

Mr. Ohri continued, “By bringing together proven genetics, rigorous quality standards, and our strong local market expertise, we are excited to support the evolving needs of the Australian community. This milestone reflects our continued investment across priority global markets, as we broaden access to trusted cannabis products worldwide.”

Expanded Medical Cannabis Portfolio Across Multiple Formats

Over the coming months, Tilray Medical Australia will expand its medical cannabis portfolio with the introduction of new products across multiple formats under its Redecan and Good Supply brands, further enhancing treatment options for healthcare professionals and patients. The Redecan portfolio will include medical cannabis flower, extracts, vapes, and pastilles, while Good Supply will introduce new medical cannabis flower offerings, broadening access to high-potency, patient-focused medical cannabis solutions.

Tilray Medical continues to be a leading global provider of pharmaceutical‑grade medical cannabis, supplying regulated medical markets across Europe, North America, and Australia. Through ongoing investment in education, product stewardship, and compliant supply pathways, Tilray Medical remains focused on supporting safe, consistent access for patients worldwide.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward‑looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company’s market positioning, ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships, including the Company’s collaboration with Molteni to support the development of the Italian medical cannabis market. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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Media: news@tilray.com