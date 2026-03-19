Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (“LIEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights and Subsequent Activity

  • Total gross investment income of $14.2 million.
  • Net investment income of $8.3 million, or $0.36 per weighted average share outstanding
  • Total investment portfolio of $333.3 million at fair value
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $13.30 on December 31, 2025
  • Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 payable on April 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2026
  • Funded seven portfolio companies with $31.7 million in aggregate par value during the fourth quarter of 2025
  • Subsequent to year end, the Company funded $93.9 million in aggregate par value to seven borrowers, including $35.5 million to three new portfolio companies and $58.4 million to existing borrowers, including a refinance of $38.3 million to its largest borrower. Additionally, two positions fully paid off which amounted to $13.6 million.
  • As of December 31, 2025, there were 22,820,590 common shares issued and outstanding on a basic and fully diluted basis

Peter Sack, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Chicago Atlantic BDC generated net investment income of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter and declared a $0.34 dividend, marking our sixth consecutive quarter at that rate, while maintaining zero non-accruals and leverage well below industry averages. The broader BDC market was under real pressure in 2025 — rising defaults, dividend reductions, and growing questions about the sustainability of private credit returns. While that negative sentiment has been applied to BDCs broadly, our portfolio has no meaningful exposure to the sectors and structures at the center of those concerns. We have minimal exposure to software, no syndicated participations, and no subordinated positions. We are 100% senior secured with a weighted average yield of 15.8%, well above the industry average.

“During the fourth quarter, we funded $31.7 million in new investments across seven portfolio companies, and we ended the year with approximately $77.9 million of available liquidity and a growing pipeline exceeding $732 million. Federal rescheduling momentum and increased M&A activity among cannabis operators are expanding the opportunity for our platform. We intend to pursue it with the same discipline that has defined the Chicago Atlantic platform — senior secured lending, proven operators, strong markets, and a focus on protecting principal.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $333.3 million across 39 portfolio companies.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company had principal amortization and repayments of $11.0 million, of which $0.6 million was receivable as of December 31, 2025.
  • As of December 31, 2025, there were no loans on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total investment income was approximately $14.2 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company incurred net expenses of approximately $5.9 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $8.3 million, or $0.36 per weighted average share, and a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $8.2 million, or $0.36 per weighted average share.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, total investment income was approximately $54.3 million. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company incurred net expenses of approximately $21.2 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $33.1 million, or $1.45 per weighted average share, and a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $33.3 million, or $1.46 per weighted average share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $77.9 million of liquidity including $2.9 million of cash and $75.0 million of borrowings available to be drawn on its $100.0 million senior credit facility, which is subject to certain borrowing base requirements and other restrictions. As of March 18, 2026, the Company has $54.5 million outstanding on its senior credit facility and approximately $47.5 million of liquidity.

Net Asset Value

As of December 31, 2025, NAV per share was $13.30 compared with $13.27 as of September 30, 2025 and $13.20 as of December 31, 2024. Total net assets as of December 31, 2025, were $303.4 million compared to $302.9 million as of September 30, 2025 and $301.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, payable on April 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The number to access the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com.

A replay of the call will be available at investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com by the end of day on March 19, 2026.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

LIEN posted its Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation on the Events and Presentations page of its website, investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com. LIEN routinely posts important information for investors on its website. The Company intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material information, for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. The Company encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in LIEN to monitor the Investor Relations page of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, publicly available earnings calls, presentations, webcasts and other information posted from time to time on the website. Please visit the IR Resources section of the website to sign up for email notifications.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit chicagoatlanticbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Contact
Tripp Sullivan
Lisa Kampf
SCR Partners
LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com


CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.
Statements of Assets and Liabilities
        
  December 31,  September 30, December 31,
   2025   2025   2024 
     (Unaudited)  
ASSETS       
Investments at fair value:       
Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of
$332,209,170, $310,270,261 and $274,346,711, respectively)		 $333,311,787  $311,393,482  $275,241,398 
Interest receivable  3,175,591   3,653,641   3,582,610 
Cash and cash equivalents  2,934,752   10,462,366   23,932,406 
Due from affiliates  1,804,032   669,753   2,361,019 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  770,292   1,074,337   321,108 
Receivable for investment sold  -   -   4,122,500 
Total assets $341,996,454  $327,253,579  $309,561,041 
        
LIABILITIES       
Revolving line of credit $25,000,000  $11,000,000  $- 
Distributions payable  7,759,001   7,759,001   - 
Income-based incentive fees payable  2,073,319   2,347,474   1,998,945 
Management fee payable  1,446,470   1,399,845   758,362 
Due to affiliates  1,311,604   985,882   905,129 
Professional fees payable  456,616   477,094   458,809 
Other payables  284,774   180,611   46,219 
Capital gains incentive fees payable  163,473   167,594   121,887 
Excise tax payable  69,609   -   88,709 
Unearned interest income  23,514   15,499   37,752 
Transaction fees payable related to the Loan Portfolio Acquisition  -   -   2,945,125 
Offering costs payable  -   -   989,645 
Deferred financing costs payable  -   -   47,881 
Total liabilities $38,588,380  $24,333,000  $8,398,463 
        
Commitments and contingencies       
        
NET ASSETS       
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,820,590, 22,820,590 and 22,820,386 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $228,206  $228,206  $228,204 
Additional paid-in-capital  303,154,218   303,154,218   303,272,034 
Distributable earnings (Accumulated loss)  25,650   (461,845)  (2,337,660)
Total net assets $303,408,074  $302,920,579  $301,162,578 
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.30  $13.27  $13.20 


CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.
Statements of Operations
 
  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		 For the Years Ended
December 31,
  
2025
(Unaudited)		 2024
(Unaudited)		  2025   2024 
INVESTMENT INCOME        
Non-control/non-affiliate investment income        
Interest income $12,255,979  $11,702,242  $49,268,175  $19,905,843 
Fee income  1,972,540   945,984   5,033,987   1,759,910 
Total investment income  14,228,519   12,648,226   54,302,162   21,665,753 
         
EXPENSES        
Income-based incentive fees  2,073,318   1,998,945   8,305,705   2,327,448 
Management fee  1,446,470   758,363   5,452,521   1,504,239 
General and administrative expenses  1,210,993   700,000   4,634,672   700,000 
Interest expense  464,501   -   1,249,657   - 
Professional fees  194,980   286,460   886,505   527,358 
Legal expenses  51,299   82,083   719,097   282,156 
Audit expense  153,750   197,975   651,252   497,200 
Other expenses  154,849   123,611   626,891   430,254 
Sub-administrator fees  145,771   151,842   587,300   449,974 
Excise tax expense  69,609   88,710   72,406   120,024 
Capital gains incentive fees  (4,121)  (3,161)  41,586   34,304 
Transaction expenses related to the Loan Portfolio Acquisition  -   272,717   -   5,341,779 
Total expenses  5,961,419   4,657,545   23,227,592   12,214,736 
Waiver of general and administrative expenses  -   -   (658,477)  - 
Expense limitation agreements  -   -   (1,338,202)  - 
Net expenses  5,961,419   4,657,545   21,230,913   12,214,736 
NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)  8,267,100   7,990,681   33,071,249   9,451,017 
         
NET REALIZED GAIN (LOSS) FROM
INVESTMENTS		        
Non-controlled non-affiliate investments  -   (74,483)  -   (74,483)
Net realized gain (loss) from investments  -   (74,483)  -   (74,483)
         
NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION
(DEPRECIATION) ON INVESTMENTS		        
Non-controlled non-affiliate investments  (20,604)  56,680   207,930   246,004 
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments  (20,604)  56,680   207,930   246,004 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)  (20,604)  (15,803)  207,930   171,521 
         
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS		 $8,246,496  $7,974,878  $33,279,179  $9,622,538 
         
NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $0.36  $0.35  $1.45  $0.91 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE -
BASIC AND DILUTED		 $0.36  $0.35  $1.46  $0.93 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED  22,820,590   22,820,368   22,820,494   10,343,621 



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