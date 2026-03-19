BULGOLD Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to $1.2 Million

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TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which the Company intends to issue common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares” and each an “Offered Share”) at a price of $0.05 per Offered Share, to raise minimum gross proceeds of $1,000,000 pursuant to the sale of a minimum of 20,000,000 Offered Shares and maximum gross proceeds of $1,200,000 pursuant to the sale of a maximum of 24,000,000 Offered Shares (the “Offering”).

The Offered Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers (i) resident in all of the provinces of Canada except Québec pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, and in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”), and (ii) outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 (“Rule 72-503”). The Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and pursuant to 72-503 are expected to be immediately freely tradeable and not subject to a four-month resale hold period in Canada, except for Offered Shares sold to insiders as may be required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder’s fee to arm’s length parties (each a “finder”) for services rendered in respect of the Offering. The finder’s fee will consist of a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Offered Shares sold to third parties sourced by each finder, and finder’s warrants equal in number to 7.0% of the Offered Shares sold to third parties sourced by such finder (the “Finder’s Warrants” and individually a “Finder’s Warrant”). Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 until the date which is 18 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for continued exploration and development of its Lutila Gold Project located in central Slovakia, general corporate purposes as well as for working capital. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 20, 2026 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On February 28, 2026, BULGOLD’s issued and outstanding shares were 49,132,335 of which approximately 28.3% were held by Founders, Directors and Management. Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD’s website ( www.BULGOLD.com ) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information relate to future events or future performance and include statements and information relating to: the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing for closing of the Offering; and the potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation of the Company’s assets. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration; risks related to title to mineral properties; and credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates and general market and economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

BULGOLD Inc.

Sean Hasson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +359 887 560 545

Email: sean.hasson@BULGOLD.com

Website: www.BULGOLD.com