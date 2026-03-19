NeurAxis Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

CARMEL, Ind., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced results for the fourth quarter period and full year ended December 31, 2025.

4Q25 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 27% year over year to $968 thousand in 4Q25.

Operating loss increased 17% year over year, primarily due to higher selling expenses directly related to increased sales volume and compensation expenses to facilitate growth.

Cash balance was $5.0 million as of December 31, 2025.





FY2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues for FY2025 increased 33% year over year to $3.6 million.

Operating loss increased 9% year over year, primarily due to a one-time non-recurring legal settlement. Excluding the legal settlement, the Company’s operating loss was flat year over year despite its investment in selling expenses that were offset by higher gross profit from increased sales volume.





Recent Operational Highlights

Category I CPT ® code assignment to report Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) procedures is now in effect, completing a successful commercial milestone for the Company’s proprietary technology, IB-Stim ® .

code assignment to report Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) procedures is now in effect, completing a successful commercial milestone for the Company’s proprietary technology, IB-Stim . Awarded a Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, officially designating NeurAxis as a federal contractor and creates a clear commercial pathway into the Veterans Affairs health system, which serves nearly 7 million patients annually.

Awarded the first-ever FDA clearance for the treatment of abdominal pain in functional dyspepsia (FD), with associated nausea symptoms, in patients 8 years of age and older, expanding the total addressable market for IB-Stim.

Secured key academic society guidelines recommendation for treatment of functional abdominal pain (FAP) in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in pediatrics. NeurAxis’s PENFS technology is the only FDA-cleared or approved treatment recommended in the pediatrics guidelines, enabling momentum for large-scale insurance coverage for IB-Stim.

Received and expanded FDA clearance for the age and treatment time per patient for IB-Stim: The age range expanded from 8-21 years to 8 years and older. The recommended treatment per patient increased from 3 devices to 4 devices, one device per week, for 4 consecutive weeks.







Management Commentary

Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis, commented: “We believe NeurAxis has entered a new phase of its growth trajectory. With the Category I CPT code now in effect with positive policy coverage for more than 100 million covered lives, the foundation for scalable adoption of IB-Stim is firmly in place, and the opportunity in front of us is significantly easier for the market to understand.

Our highest priority remains expanding medical policy coverage across the payer landscape, as each additional coverage win meaningfully increases patient access and reduces friction for providers. In parallel, our internal prior-authorization team continues to expand, helping hospital partners streamline reimbursement and increase confidence in adopting IB-Stim.

The early part of 2026 has been focused on deploying our commercial strategy, learning from real-world utilization, and identifying the key drivers that accelerate adoption. With those insights now in hand and the reimbursement framework established, we believe we are positioned at the beginning of a multi-year growth cycle, with our focus squarely on disciplined execution and scaling utilization nationwide.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $968 thousand, up 27% compared to $761 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. Unit sales increased approximately 35% due to growth from patients with full insurance reimbursement and the Company’s launch of the RED device in 2025, a screening tool for chronic constipation. The fourth quarter of 2025 marked a shift in mix from discounted financial assistance to full reimbursement sales as the Company transitioned from a Category III CPT code to a Category I CPT code effective January 1, 2026.

Revenue in fiscal year 2025 was $3.6 million, an increase of 33% compared to $2.7 million in fiscal year 2024. Unit sales increased approximately 44% with growth from the financial assistance programs outpacing that of patients with full insurance coverage, supplemented by new RED device sales.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 of 85.4% declined 100 basis points compared to 86.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to higher discounting in the financial assistance program to patients with lower income levels and the lower margin profile of the RED device.

Gross margin in fiscal year 2025 of 84.2% declined 130 basis points compared to 86.5% in fiscal year 2024 due to higher growth from and discounting of the Company's financial assistance programs and charges related to expired RED inventory.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.5 million, an increase of 20% compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher commission directly attributable to higher sales volume quarter over quarter and stock compensation costs associated with the introduction of a long-term incentive plan in 2025, which did not exist in 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2025 were $10.8 million, an increase of 14% compared to $9.5 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was due to a one-time, non-recurring legal settlement, hiring of key sales and marketing personnel, incremental marketing costs focused on health insurance carriers, and the introduction of a long-term incentive plan in 2025, which did not exist in 2024.

Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, an increase of 17% compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating loss in fiscal year 2025 was $7.8 million, an increase of 9% compared to the $7.2 million for the full year of 2024.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, an increase of 18% compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the higher operating loss.

Net loss for the full year 2025 was $7.8 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $8.2 million for the full year of 2024, primarily due to the absence of one-time, non-recurring 2024 settlements related to a convertible note dispute and certain pre-IPO Series A Preferred Stock shareholder claims, partially offset by the higher operating loss.

Cash on hand as of December 31, 2025, was $5.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $148 thousand and $10 thousand of short-term and long-term debt, respectively. Cash used in operations in fiscal year 2025 of $6.4 million was $335 thousand higher than in fiscal year 2024 primarily due to the payment of the 2024 short-term incentive program in 2025 and higher inventory purchases as the Company prepared for the transition of its IB-Stim device from a Category III CPT code to a Category I CPT code effective January 1, 2026, partially offset by better receivable collections. Subsequent to year end, the Company secured an additional $2.6 million through its At-The-Market equity offering and warrant exercises.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 9:00am ET

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.neuraxis.com/ or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ig827me. For participants listening through the webcast, questions can be sent in through the portal using the “Ask a Question” link or by emailing questions to NRXS@lythampartners.com.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can also access the live conference call by initially registering at the following link. Upon completion of the registration link, call-in participants will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.neuraxis.com/ or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ig827me.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive the adoption of IB-Stim, its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia, including FD-linked nausea symptoms in patients ages 8 and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company’s stock, public health issues or other events, the Company’s compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company’s clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

For contraindications, precautions, warnings, and IFU, please see: https://ibstim.com/important-information/.

For important RED information, including indications, precautions, and contraindications, visit: https://red4constipation.com/information/

Contacts:

Company

NeurAxis, Inc.

info@neuraxis.com

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

NeurAxis, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Net sales $ 3,569,282 $ 2,685,925 Cost of goods sold 562,916 362,002 Gross profit 3,006,366 2,323,923 Selling expenses 2,279,974 1,468,884 Research and development 493,611 433,614 General and administrative 8,062,689 7,578,242 Operating loss (7,829,908 ) (7,156,817 ) Other income (expense): Financing charges (30,240 ) (230,824 ) Interest expense, net (73,969 ) (174,328 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (7,634 ) (941 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - (126,387 ) Other income (expense) 141,196 (552,204 ) Total other income (expense), net 29,353 (1,084,684 ) Net loss $ (7,800,555 ) $ (8,241,501 )



