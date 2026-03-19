Cris & the Crew Adventures Announces Launching of Experiences and Local Partnerships in Tenerife





TENERIFE, Spain, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cris & the Crew Adventures has announced the launch of its guided outdoor experiences and local business collaborations across Tenerife, reflecting an authentic side of Canary Islands iconic landmarks.

Tenerife is widely recognized for its beaches, volcanic landscapes, and year-round tourism. The aim of this project is to create the opportunity for people to explore these experiences in a more personal way, like you would do with your best friend or close family.

"We wanted to share the Tenerife we fell in love with," said Cristina Mitu, founder of Cris & the Crew Adventures. "Not just the famous tourist attractions, but the hidden viewpoints, local restaurants and beautiful places that many visitors never discover. At the same time, we wanted to support local businesses and help travelers experience the real Tenerife."

Expanding collaboration with local businesses

As part of the announcement, the company confirmed it is extending partnerships with locally owned restaurants, activity providers, and other service businesses that make Tenerife special.

Through storytelling and real experiences, Cris & the Crew Adventures highlights these businesses to a growing international audience. This allows visitors to discover authentic places while helping local businesses gain visibility among travelers planning their trip to Tenerife.

Growth across social platforms

Cris & the Crew Adventures also reported continued growth across its social media platforms, with a combined audience of more than 35,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. These platforms are being used to share updates, new locations, and ongoing activities related to the expansion.

Content shared online includes short-form videos, travel stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and location highlights that allow travellers to discover hidden places, scenic locations, and authentic businesses across Tenerife and the Canary Islands.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crisandthecrewadventures/



Discovering the hidden gems of the islands

The adventures themselves focus on showing a different side of Tenerife and the Canary Islands. Travellers can explore scenic mountain viewpoints, peaceful nature trails, volcanic landscapes, and quiet coastal areas that are often overlooked in traditional travel itineraries.

Visitors can also receive recommendations for restaurants, accommodation, transport guidance, and other experiences that help them make the most of their time on the island.

Photography services in natural locations

In addition to guided activities, Cris & the Crew Adventures offer their photography services, where visitors can capture genuine moments while exploring the island.

About Cris & the Crew Adventures

Cris & the Crew Adventures helps travelers discover hidden places across Tenerife while promoting authentic local businesses and experiences. The project combines adventure discovery, social media storytelling, and photography experiences to help visitors connect with the island in a more meaningful way.

Website: https://crisandthecrewadventures.com/

Media Contact:

Cristina Mitu

cristina@crisandthecrewadventures.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/381db4c1-9cb5-446d-9420-12fd6d9c3336