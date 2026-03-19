Clash.gg Launches CS2 Skins Marketplace

New York City, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 16, 2026 — Rust Clash Entertainment Ltd announced the launch of Clash.gg Marketplace: a fully integrated CS2 skin buying, selling, and trading platform built directly into Stash.Clash.gg. The Marketplace is live now at stash.clash.gg/marketplace .

For CS2 players, researching and purchasing skins has historically required two separate sites. Players identify a skin on a reference database, confirm pricing and float data, then switch to a trading platform to hunt for the same item again. Clash.gg Marketplace eliminates that entirely. Stash.Clash.gg (formerly CS:GO Stash) already serves as one of the most comprehensive CS2 skin databases available covering weapons, collections, float ranges, case history, and market pricing. Clash.gg CS2 Skins Marketplace now evolves that experience to add an end-to-end research-to-transact layer.

Zero Buyer Fees, Instant Delivery

Clash.gg Marketplace charges no fees on the buyer side. The Steam Market applies a combined 15% fee to every transaction (5% to Steam, 10% to the CS2 game publisher) and payouts are locked as Steam Wallet credit. Clash.gg Marketplace lists prices at face value, with no hidden fees and no platform lock-in.

Skins purchased through Clash.gg Marketplace are delivered directly to a buyer's Steam inventory immediately after purchase, with no trade hold and no waiting period.

Deposits are accepted via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, PayPal, and bank transfer. New users who fund their wallet receive a 40% deposit bonus applicable to skin trades and purchases.

50,000+ Item Bot Inventory for Instant Trading

The Marketplace's CS2 trade feature lets users exchange skins from their own Steam inventory against a live bot inventory of over 50,000 CS2 and CS:GO items, updated continuously as users trade in. There is no counterparty required. Users select what they are putting in, select what they want back, and confirm with their account balance covering any difference in value in either direction. The system functions as both a peer-free trading tool and a skin upgrade path.

Sell CS2 Skins for Real Money

Clash.gg Marketplace’s sell CS2 skins feature allows users to convert CS2 skins into real-money payouts via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, PayPal, or bank transfer. Fees on the seller side are disclosed in full before any transaction is confirmed. The "You Receive" amount shown at checkout is the final amount: no additional deductions apply after the fact.

Over 146,000 Items Across Every Weapon Category

The available inventory at launch spans over 146,000 items including AWP skins, AK-47 skins, M4A4 and M4A1-S skins, CS2 knives (Karambit, Butterfly Knife, M9 Bayonet, and more), gloves, and pistol skins across all wear conditions from Factory New through Battle-Scarred, including StatTrak variants.

Authentication runs through Valve's official Steam OAuth system. Clash.gg Marketplace never has access to a user's Steam password or credentials. All trades go through Steam's native trade offer system, providing full transparency on what is being exchanged before any confirmation.

About Clash.gg / Stash.Clash.gg

Clash.gg is a CS2 gaming platform operated by Rust Clash Entertainment Ltd, a licensed entity headquartered in Cyprus. Stash.Clash.gg is its companion CS2 skin reference database, used by players to research weapons, collections, case history, float ranges, and market pricing. The Clash.gg Marketplace is available at stash.clash.gg/marketplace . 24/7 live support is available to all registered users.

Company Full Address

Company Name: Clash.gg - Rust Clash Entertainment Ltd

Street Address: Thermistokli Dervi, 48

Floor / Office: 3rd Floor, Office 306

City: Nicosia

Postal Code: 1065

Country: Cyprus