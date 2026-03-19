Cylinder Health appoints Terry Boch as CEO as demand grows for digestive health solutions

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder Health today announced the appointment of Terry Boch as chief executive officer. Boch brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling health care technology companies and will lead Cylinder’s next phase of growth as employers and health plans increasingly seek the solution to address the rising cost and complexity of digestive health care.

Digestive health is one of the most significant and often overlooked drivers of health care spending in the United States. An estimated 60 to 70 million Americans experience digestive diseases each year, contributing to billions in annual health care costs and millions of emergency department visits.

Today, Cylinder is a market leader in delivering innovative digestive health solutions across a nationwide membership footprint with leading employers and health plans to improve digestive health outcomes.

Cylinder has also built one of the strongest clinical evidence bases in the digital digestive health category, with multiple peer-reviewed studies demonstrating improvements in symptoms, health outcomes, and health care costs.

Boch brings a proven track record of leading high performing health care technology companies and delivering emerging and innovative solutions across payor, provider, employer markets. Most recently, she served as CEO of BeMe Health, where she led the company through a successful sale, and previously served as CEO of Clarify Health, a health care analytics company focused on improving outcomes and cost transparency.

Earlier in her career, Boch held senior leadership roles at Diameter Health, IBM Watson Health, Wellcentive, Misys healthcare and Unitedhealthcare, where she led initiatives spanning strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, go-to-market strategy, and operational transformation.

“Terry has dedicated her career to building health care technology companies that tackle complex problems,” said Robert Garber, Board Member of Cylinder and Managing Partner of 7wire Ventures. “Cylinder has built a strong clinical and operational foundation. As digestive health becomes increasingly recognized as a major driver of health care costs, Terry's deep experience scaling organizations will be invaluable in guiding the company into its next phase of growth.”

“Digestive health affects millions of people, yet getting the right care is still surprisingly difficult,” said Boch. “Cylinder has built something special — a coordinated model that improves outcomes for members while helping employers and health plans better manage the total cost of care. I’m excited to join the team at a time when digestive health is finally getting the attention it deserves and to help scale the impact Cylinder is already delivering.”

Boch’s connection to Cylinder’s mission is also personal. Her daughter was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age 14 and endured multiple surgeries and hospitalizations before achieving successful disease management as an adult.

“That experience showed me firsthand how difficult it can be for families navigating digestive health conditions,” Boch said. “Cylinder’s multidisciplinary approach has the potential to transform how people access digestive care, help many avoid the long, frustrating journeys that so many families experience today, and dramatically improve outcomes for those in need of more specialized digestive care.”

Boch currently serves on the board of Frontier Psychiatry and previously served on the boards of Clarify Health and the American College of Chest Physicians. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Rhode Island.

Boch’s appointment comes as digestive health gains increasing attention as one of the largest and most complex drivers of health care costs.

About Cylinder Health

Cylinder is the leading virtual digestive health provider, delivering personalized, clinician-backed care for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and symptoms including GERD, Ulcerative Colitis, celiac disease, bloating, gas and more. With a dedicated care team that includes GI doctors, registered dietitians, and health coaches, Cylinder has helped over 145,000 people across all 50 states to date. Its platform combines digital access with evidence-based interventions to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance quality of life. Backed by published, peer-reviewed clinical results, Cylinder delivers up to 5:1 ROI and industry-leading 13% employee engagement. Trusted by employers and health plans including Texas A&M University and US Foods, Cylinder is helping make GI care more accessible.

Media Contact:

Kati Nortrup

VP, B2B Marketing

Cylinder Health

knortrup@cylinderhealth.com