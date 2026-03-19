Breeze Wellbeing Launches “Insights” Feature to Address Workplace Loneliness

Nicosia, Cyprus, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February 2026, Breeze Wellbeing launched a new feature called “Insights”, designed to help users feel less isolated by providing curated articles and community stories. The feature aims to support employee wellbeing by encouraging reflection, connection, and shared experiences in the workplace.

Workplace loneliness has a measurable impact on organizations. According to research published in the Journal of Organizational Effectiveness: People and Performance, loneliness may cost American companies around $154 billion annually through absenteeism and reduced productivity [1]. The same research estimates that reducing loneliness could save nearly $1,600 per employee each year [1], highlighting the potential organizational value of initiatives aimed at improving workplace connection.

New "Insights" Feature from Breeze Mental Health

"Insights" is a knowledge base feature that was launched by Breeze Self-Discovery as part of the app's mission "to provide comprehensive relief for mental health." The feature can be accessed in the central tab in the Breeze Wellbeing app. Currently, it covers these topics:

Relationships

Family & Childhood

Emotional Awareness

Narcissism

ADHD & OCD

Each parent topic includes posts written by mental health specialists and community sections, where users share their own topic-related stories. Some articles are also available in audio format, which is comfortable to listen to while exploring the app's other features.

The new feature is integrated within Breeze's self-discovery ecosystem. After completing a self-discovery assessment, e.g., an attachment test, the app suggests relevant articles and discussions about relationships that help users better understand their results. Instead of searching the internet for explanations, users can immediately access content connected to their experiences.

Currently, "Insights" is available only on iOS for users in the US, Canada, and the UK, with a potential rollout to more countries in the future.

How "Insights" in Breeze Self-Discovery Help with Workplace Loneliness

Lonely employees miss 5 more days than their colleagues who don't consider themselves lonely [1]. Social isolation also increases the risk of all-cause mortality by 35% [2].

Breeze's new "Insights" function fulfills this gap in workplace mental health by encouraging genuine social connections. Members' stories provide understanding and validation. In the comments, users can exchange supportive messages and tips anonymously to fight loneliness.

Better mental well-being among workers is associated with higher productivity and lower turnover, as found in this study on social capital [3]. The "Insights" feature in Breeze Self-Discovery is an accessible way to collect social capital for people who don’t have time.

More of The Breeze App

Beyond the Insights feature, the Breeze app offers a comprehensive set of tools designed to support mental health, self-awareness, and productivity. For example, its features include, but are not limited to, journaling, habit tracking, mindfulness exercises, mood analytics, etc.

The most prominent feature of Breeze Self-Discovery is 30+ self-discovery tests and self-growth courses. All of these features are available under one subscription plan.

About Breeze Wellbeing

Breeze Wellbeing is a product of Basenji Apps Limited that produces mobile apps for self-development and self-discovery. Being the company's primary product, Breeze Wellbeing aims to provide universal emotional relief, combining evidence-based mental health solutions. Basenji Apps is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. For more information, users can visit breeze-wellbeing.com

Sources:

Bowers, A., Wu, J., Lustig, S., & Nemecek, D. (2022). Loneliness influences avoidable absenteeism and turnover intention reported by adult workers in the United States. Journal of Organizational Effectiveness People and Performance. Nakou, A., Dragioti, E., Bastas, N., Zagorianakou, N., Kakaidi, V., Tsartsalis, D., Mantzoukas, S., Tatsis, F., Veronese, N., Solmi, M., & Gouva, M. (2025). Loneliness, social isolation, and living alone: a comprehensive systematic review, meta-analysis, and meta-regression of mortality risks in older adults. Aging Clinical and Experimental Research. Cao, Q., Chen, C., Hu, H., & Hsiao, Y. (2025). Social Capital and Job Performance: a moderated mediation model of organizational citizenship behaviors and psychological capital. Behavioral Sciences.

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