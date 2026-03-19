Annovis Partners with NeuroRPM to Deploy AI-Powered Digital Biomarker Technology in Parkinson's Disease Study

MALVERN, Pa., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced a partnership with NeuroRPM , a digital health technology company, to implement a new FDA-cleared artificial intelligence (AI) platform that collects movement data for symptom and disease management in its ongoing Parkinson’s study.

Annovis’ recently launched open-label study in PD patients (ANVS-25002) is currently enrolling participants across the 25 sites in the United States to test buntanetap for the duration of 36 months. As part of the initiative to advance management, monitoring, and data collection, the Company has entered into a partnership with NeuroRPM to introduce the first FDA-cleared AI-enabled medical device that allows to monitor the primary PD symptoms – bradykinesia, tremor, and dyskinesia. This information will serve as a digital biomarker, capturing real-time evidence of how disease symptoms change during the course of the study.

“We are excited to collaborate with NeuroRPM and believe that data-driven insights generated from its platform will complement our existing data collection and strengthen the evidence-based monitoring of disease progression throughout the trial,” commented Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Development at Annovis. “The data generated in this open-label study, together with novel biomarkers, will produce a wealth of information and provide additional insights into our understanding of the disease trajectory and will help inform the design of future clinical trials.”

NeuroRPM digital biomarker benefits:

AI-powered real-time detection of core Parkinson’s symptoms

Improved access to patients via mobile and wearable application

Medication tracking and schedule reminders

Passive data collection that minimizes patient burden

Enhanced understanding of treatment response in everyday life





“Understanding the real-world impact of a therapy like buntanetap is a sophisticated task, particularly when treatment effects may unfold over multiple timescales across a highly variable patient population,” commented Atila Omer, CEO of NeuroRPM. “Continuous wearable monitoring enables objective measurement in real-world settings, helping researchers develop a more granular understanding of treatment response and a stronger evidence base for how a therapy is performing in daily life.”

For the open-label study, in addition to the NeuroRPM’s digital biomarker assessing PD symptoms, Annovis is also implementing a highly accurate biomarker test for misfolded phosphorylated alpha-synuclein – a defining hallmark of Parkinson’s pathology. Measured via a minimally invasive skin procedure, the assay delivers objective pathological evidence of the disease with greater than 90% diagnostic sensitivity and specificity. The combination of cutting-edge digital and biological biomarkers used in tandem opens a unique opportunity to comprehensively record patients’ response to treatment – changes in symptoms and potential disease-modification – bringing greater precision and depth to the measurement of outcomes in the ongoing open-label PD trial.

The ANVS-25002 study has currently enrolled 90 out of the estimated total 500 patients. Following the study, participants may have the option to continue using NeuroRPM technology for clinical monitoring by prescription. More information about the ANVS-25002 study can be found in Patient Portal or on ClinicalTrials.gov .

About NeuroRPM

Headquartered in Washington D.C., NeuroRPM is a digital health company focused on advancing the measurement and management of Parkinson’s disease (PD) through continuous, real-world monitoring and AI-enabled analysis of complex symptom and health data. The company’s proprietary FDA 510(k)-cleared technology platform uses wearable sensors and AI-powered advanced analytics to measure and quantify key motor symptoms of PD. By collecting motion data continuously during normal daily activities, NeuroRPM provides objective insight into symptom patterns, fluctuations, and treatment response over time. NeuroRPM’s technology is used in both clinical care and research to complement traditional assessments with a more continuous and granular understanding of how PD presents in everyday life.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, PA, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com