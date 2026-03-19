NeuroRPM to Deploy AI-Enabled Digital Biomarker Monitoring for Annovis Bio's Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroRPM, a digital health company focused on Parkinson’s disease monitoring, today announced that its FDA-cleared wearable platform will be used for digital biomarker monitoring in Annovis Bio ’s ANVS-25002 open-label Parkinson’s disease clinical trial. NeuroRPM’s platform uses the Apple Watch to passively collect and analyze movement data during daily activities, providing continuous measurement of key Parkinson’s motor symptoms.

The ANVS-25002 study is expected to enroll approximately 500 participants with Parkinson’s disease across multiple clinical sites. Eligible participants may choose to take part in the NeuroRPM digital monitoring program to complement scheduled study assessments with continuous real-world symptom monitoring.

Parkinson’s symptoms often fluctuate throughout the day and vary across patients, making treatment response difficult to fully characterize through periodic in-clinic assessments alone. NeuroRPM addresses this gap by continuously and objectively measuring cardinal Parkinson’s motor symptoms, including bradykinesia, tremor, and dyskinesia, in real-world settings.

“Parkinson’s is experienced in everyday life, so researchers need tools that show what happens between scheduled assessments,” said Atila Omer, CEO of NeuroRPM. “Using Apple Watch to gather continuous movement data during daily life, we can translate those patterns into meaningful insights for researchers evaluating how therapies perform and affect individual patients in the real world.”

NeuroRPM developed the first FDA-cleared AI-enabled medical device for continuous monitoring of Parkinson’s disease symptoms. The NeuroRPM platform uses advanced algorithms and AI-enabled analysis to detect and interpret nuanced symptom patterns from wearable sensor data, helping researchers evaluate treatment response with greater granularity over time.



“We are living in an era where AI has moved beyond useful to essential, and disease management stands among the most transformative opportunities for its application,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Annovis. “We are proud to partner with NeuroRPM to bring into our study the AI-powered digital biomarker for monitoring Parkinson’s symptoms, adding an important layer of evidence-based measurement of disease progression throughout the trial.”

“Efforts like this are important because people living with Parkinson’s disease need better therapies and better ways to understand how those therapies work in daily life,” Omer added. “Annovis is advancing an innovative therapeutic program that could make a meaningful difference for people with Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroRPM is proud to contribute objective, AI-enabled monitoring to that work.”

A distinctive aspect of NeuroRPM’s research platform is its ability to place trial-based symptom patterns in the broader context of real-world Parkinson’s monitoring data generated in clinical care settings, giving researchers added perspective when interpreting symptom changes during the trial.

Following the study, participants may continue using NeuroRPM for ongoing clinical monitoring by prescription.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Malvern, PA, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap, is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients.

For information about Annovis Bio’s ANVS-25002 study and Parkinson’s disease research program, visit the Patient Portal (https://www.annovisbio.com/parkinsons-disease) .

About NeuroRPM Inc.

NeuroRPM is a digital health company focused on advancing objective measurement and management of Parkinson’s disease through AI-enabled wearable monitoring and data analytics. Its FDA-cleared platform uses wearable sensor data, advanced algorithms, and analytics to measure Parkinson’s motor symptoms in clinical care and research. For more information, visit NeuroRPM.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact:

Charlotte Yerkovich, Director of Clinical Adoption

301-437-8698

charlotte.y@neurorpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f01c70-1896-4eb2-ae43-a57c56e437d5