SL Green Refinances Corporate Credit Facility

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has refinanced, extended and reduced the overall cost of $2.0 billion of its $2.4 billion corporate credit facility.

The existing revolving line of credit component of the facility has been maintained at $1.25 billion, the maturity date has been extended to June 2031, inclusive of as-of-right extension options, and the borrowing cost was reduced by 25 basis points to 125 basis points over SOFR based on the Company’s current credit rating.





The existing $1.05 billion term loan component of the facility has been bifurcated, resulting in a new $750 million term loan with a maturity date of June 2031 and a borrowing cost that has been reduced by 25 basis points to 145 basis points over SOFR, based on the Company’s current credit rating. The remaining $300 million of the term loan with a maturity date of May 2027 will continue to be outstanding on its current terms.





The existing $100 million term loan component of the facility with a maturity date of November 2026 will also remain outstanding on its current terms.



“The refinancing of our credit facility is another meaningful step forward in the execution of our $7.0 billion 2026 financing plan. The strength of the Midtown Manhattan office leasing market, coupled with the credit quality of our portfolio and our platform, continues to attract the support of the world’s highest quality financial institutions,” said Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer of SL Green. “We appreciate the incredible partnership we have with the institutions that provided us this facility, which remains a fundamental tool in the execution of our long-term business strategy.”

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; TD Securities (USA) LLC; BofA Securities, Inc.; BMO Capital Markets Corp.; and Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company are Joint Lead Arrangers of the facility, with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; TD Securities (USA) LLC; and BofA Securities, Inc. serving as Joint Bookrunners, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association serving as the Administrative Agent and Sustainability Agent, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. serving as the Syndication Agent, TD Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Bank of Montreal, and Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company serving as Documentation Agents, and with The Bank of New York Mellon; Goldman Sachs Bank USA; Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank; Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch; and Bank of China, New York Branch serving as Senior Managing Agents.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT

slgreen@berlinrosen.com

SLG – FIN