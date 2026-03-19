Northern York County Regional Police Becomes First in State to Deploy WrapTactics LMS, Expands BolaWrap Non-Lethal Response Capabilities

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced that the Northern York County Regional Police Department (“NYCRPD”) has upgraded its BolaWrap 100 devices to Wrap’s next-generation BolaWrap 150 platform. In addition, NYCRPD is expected to become the first law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to implement Wrap’s new WrapTactics™ Learning Management System (“LMS”).

NYCRPD is a long-standing Wrap customer that currently deploys both BolaWrap and the WrapReality™ virtual reality training system as part of its operational readiness and officer development framework. NYCRPD’s Q1 2026 upgrade to BolaWrap 150 supports the department’s continued investment in equipping officers with advanced tools designed to enhance NLR capabilities and improve field outcomes.

Advancing Non-Lethal Response Capabilities

BolaWrap 150 represents Wrap’s latest evolution in remote restraint technology, offering enhanced performance and safety features and expanded functionality designed to provide officers with additional response options in rapidly evolving encounters. The device is engineered to assist in safely restraining individuals from a distance without relying on higher levels of force, supporting agency objectives related to de-escalation, injury reduction, and risk mitigation.

By transitioning from BolaWrap 100 to BolaWrap 150, NYCRPD intends to modernize its NLR toolkit while maintaining continuity in training and deployment protocols. The upgrade has the potential to underscore the department’s forward-looking approach to officer safety and community engagement.

“We remain committed to equipping our officers with tools that expand response options and align with best practices in modern policing,” said Chief David Lash of NYCRPD. “Upgrading to BolaWrap 150 helps strengthen our ability to apply appropriate NLR solutions when circumstances can be resolved without escalation. Integrating advanced technology with consistent training is central to our operational philosophy.”

First-in-State WrapTactics LMS Deployment

In parallel with the device upgrade, NYCRPD is expected to be the first agency in Pennsylvania to deploy WrapTactics™, Wrap’s newly launched Learning Management System designed to centralize and standardize ongoing training content. The LMS delivers structured digital coursework, policy reinforcement modules, and performance tracking tools meant to support continuous officer training.

WrapTactics was developed to enable agencies to manage certification pathways, reinforce tactical decision-making principles, and maintain documentation aligned with compliance and accountability requirements. The platform is designed to complement in-person and immersive VR training programs by providing scalable, on-demand educational resources that can be deployed department-wide.

As an existing user of WrapReality, NYCRPD is positioned to integrate WrapTactics into a cohesive training ecosystem that connects immersive scenario-based instruction with structured digital learning. This multi-layered approach allows the department to reinforce NLR doctrine across classroom, virtual, and field environments.

Strengthening Long-Term Partnership

NYCRPD’s continued adoption of Wrap’s products and services reflects to Wrap a durable partnership centered on innovation and operational effectiveness. The department’s use of both BolaWrap devices and WrapReality immersive training demonstrates a comprehensive strategy that combines equipment modernization with skills-based readiness.

Through an integrated approach that aligns advanced NLR solutions with structured training programs, digital learning infrastructure, and policy reinforcement frameworks, Wrap believes it is positioning agencies like NYCRPD for long-term operational success by equipping officers not only with the appropriate technology, but also with the education, accountability standards, and implementation support necessary to deploy those tools effectively and consistently in the field.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with the Northern York County Regional Police Department, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com