KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Shareholder Return Target Through Dividend Distribution and Extension and Upsizing of Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) recently announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved an amendment to its existing share repurchase program and a shareholder return target.

On March 18, 2026, the Board approved amendments to the existing share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization under the program to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's shares (including ADSs) over the extended term of the program through August 28, 2027, as a sign of confidence in the Company's continued growth in the future.

In August 2025, the Company approved an annual dividend policy (the “Dividend Policy”), pursuant to which the Board intends to, subject to its discretion, declare and distribute a dividend each year in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and applicable laws and regulations.

Under the Dividend Policy, and subject to the Board’s final determination and the prevailing market conditions, the Company currently expects to allocate, for each of the next three years starting from 2026, no less than 50% of the Company’s adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of the preceding fiscal year for distribution of dividends and share repurchases. The Board may adjust its share repurchase and dividend plan at its discretion based on financial performance, capital requirements, market conditions, and other relevant factors, and will provide timely updates to shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

These initiatives underscore the management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term growth and reflect its strong commitment to sharing its growth with shareholders, delivering sustainable value and reinforcing its dedication to shareholder returns.