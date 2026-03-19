INmune Bio’s MINDFuL Trial Featured at AD/PD 2026 Plenary as Successful Example of How to Approach Clinical Trials Targeting Inflammation in Early Alzheimer’s Disease

Plenary Presentation Highlights How Aligning Inflammatory Biomarker Enrichment with Mechanism of Action Offers a Blueprint for Success in Alzheimer’s Drug Development

Boca Raton, FL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (“INmune Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage inflammation and immunology company, today announced that Malú Gámez Tansey, Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at the Stark Neuroscience Research Institute at Indiana University School of Medicine, will feature the Company’s Phase 2 MINDFuL trial of XPro™ (pegipanermin) as a centerpiece of her plenary presentation at AD/PD 2026 — the world’s leading international conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases — taking place March 17–21, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Dr. Tansey is among the most respected voices in neuroimmunology, having spent her career mapping the role of peripheral inflammation in neurodegenerative disease and identifying soluble TNF as one of its most consequential drivers. Her plenary talk, titled “The Role of Peripheral Inflammation in Neurodegenerative Disease: Who Let the Dogs Out?” will explore how peripheral immune dysfunction, driven by aging and chronic inflammatory disease, creates the conditions for age-related neurodegeneration. Critically, because inflammatory signals travel bidirectionally between the periphery and the brain, peripheral immune dysfunction can be detected directly from the blood, offering a timely and practical opportunity for intervention before neurodegeneration takes hold. Within that framework, Dr. Tansey will highlight INmune Bio’s biomarker enrichment strategy in MINDFuL as a successful example of how aligning patient selection with mechanism of action identifies the patients most likely to respond.

Finding the Right Patients

The foundation of INmune Bio’s strategy is identifying Alzheimer’s patients who carry measurable evidence of peripheral inflammation, the patients for whom soluble TNF inhibition is most mechanistically relevant. The MINDFuL trial enrolled patients enriched for inflammatory biomarkers, and the results reflected that precision: nearly all efficacy endpoints in the inflamed patient subgroup favored XPro1595, a broad and consistent signal that the right patients were identified and the drug performed as the science predicted.

Dr. Tansey, who has studied the soluble TNF mechanism and its role in neurodegeneration throughout her career, chose MINDFuL precisely because the science and the clinical results tell a coherent story — the kind that gives a field a clear direction forward.

“The biomarker enrichment strategy in MINDFuL is exactly the kind of precision approach that changed the trajectory of cancer treatment. When the science and the clinical signal align this clearly, the path forward becomes compelling,” said Dr. Tansey.

Advancing to Phase 2b/3

Following positive alignment with the FDA at a recent End-of-Phase 2 meeting, INmune Bio is advancing an integrated Phase 2b/3 registrational program for XPro1595 in early Alzheimer’s patients enriched for inflammatory biomarkers, building directly on the MINDFuL foundation with a larger, longer-duration study designed for registration.

“Dr. Tansey has dedicated her career to understanding how peripheral inflammation drives neurodegeneration, and her decision to highlight our MINDFuL results on the world stage speaks to the strength of the science underlying our approach,” said David Moss, Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. “With a validated enrichment strategy, consistent efficacy signals, and clear FDA alignment, we believe our Phase 2b/3 program is well-positioned to deliver a transformative treatment for Alzheimer’s patients with inflammation.”

Additional information on the plenary talk can be found here.

About XProTM

XPro™ is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) that is currently in clinical trial and acts differently than currently available TNF inhibitors in that it neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF), without affecting trans-membrane TNF (tmTNF) or TNF receptors. XPro™ could have potential substantial beneficial effects in patients with neurologic disease by decreasing neuroinflammation. For more information about the importance of targeting neuroinflammation in the brain to improve cognitive function and restore neuronal communication, visit our website at www.inmunebio.com.

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has three product platforms: (1) CORDStrom™, a proprietary pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal Stromal/Stem cell (hucMSCs) platform that recently completed a blinded randomized trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; (2) XPro™, a Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform designed to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of inflammation and innate immune dysfunction; and (3) INKmune®, a cell-based medicine designed to prime a patient’s natural killer cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, including trial results, timing of key milestones, future plans or expectations, and the prospects for receiving regulatory approval or commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to several risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. CORDstrom™, XPro1595™ (XPro™, pegipanermin), and INKmune®™ have either finished clinical trials, are still in clinical trials or are preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK MHRA or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA, the UK MHRA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contacts:

David Moss

Chief Executive Officer

(561) 710-0512

info@inmunebio.com



Daniel Carlson

Head of Investor Relations

(415) 509-4590

dcarlson@inmunebio.com