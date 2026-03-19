Securities Litigation on Behalf of Purchasers of Biogen, Inc. Securities (BIIB) Certified as Class Action

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP announces that the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has approved the following announcement of the certification of a class action on behalf of purchasers of BioGen, Inc. securities (NASDAQ: BIIB):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

Oklahoma Firefighters pension and retirement system, Plaintiff, Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-10200-WGY v. BIOGEN INC., MICHEL VOUNATSOS, AND ALISHA ALAIMO, Defendants.





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities who, who purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen”) securities during the period June 8, 2021 through July 12, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (the “Court”) that the above-captioned action (the “Action” or “Class Action”) has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, as defined above.

This Class Action alleges that Biogen and certain current and former officers violated federal securities laws by making statements which contained material misrepresentations, or omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, in violation of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Defendants deny all of Lead Plaintiff’s allegations and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. Please note: at this time there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A Postcard Notice of the pendency of this Class Action is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential Class Members. The Postcard Notice, along with additional information and a full description of this Action and your rights as a Class member, is available at www.strategicclaims.net/BiogenSecuritiesLitigation/. You may also obtain copies of the notices by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Biogen Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

info@strategicclaims.net

Inquiries, other than requests for notices, may be made to the following representatives of Class Counsel:

Block & Leviton LLP

260 Frankin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 398-5600

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Biogen securities. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Class Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Postcard Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Class Action. However, you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than May 11, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action and at www.strategicclaims.net/BiogenSecuritiesLitigation/.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above, and at www.strategicclaims.net/BiogenSecuritiesLitigation/

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS