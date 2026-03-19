New BZPACK mSiC® Power Modules Are Designed for Demanding Applications in Harsh Environments

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces its BZPACK mSiC® power modules, designed to meet stringent High Humidity High Voltage High Temperature Reverse Bias (HV‑H3TRB) standards. The BZPACK modules can deliver exceptional reliability, streamline manufacturing and offer versatile system‑integration options for the most demanding power‑conversion environments. Available in a wide range of topologies, including half-bridge, full-bridge, three-phase and PIM/CIB configurations, providing designers with the flexibility to optimize for performance, cost and system architecture.

Tested to meet HV-H3TRB standards that exceed the 1,000-hour standard, the BZPACK mSiC power modules provide confidence for deployments in industrial and renewable energy applications. With a Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) 600V case, stable R ds(on) across temperature ranges and substrate options in Aluminum Oxide (Al 2 O 3 ) or Aluminum Nitride (AlN), the modules provide superior insulation, thermal management and long-term durability.

“The launch of our BZPACK mSiC power modules reinforces Microchip’s commitment to delivering rugged high‑performance solutions for the most demanding power‑conversion environments,” said Clayton Pillion, vice president of Microchip’s high-power solutions business unit. “By leveraging our advanced mSiC technology, we’re giving customers a simpler path to building efficient, long‑lasting systems across industrial and sustainability markets.”

To streamline production and reduce system complexity, BZPACK modules feature a compact, baseplate-less design with Press-Fit, solderless terminals and optional pre-applied Thermal Interface Material (TIM). These versatile options enable faster assembly, improved manufacturing consistency and easier multi- sourcing through industry standard footprints. Additionally, the modules are designed to be pin compatible for ease of use.

Microchip’s MB and MC families of mSiC MOSFETs offer robust solutions for both industrial and automotive applications, with AEC-Q101 qualified options available. These devices support common gate-source voltages (VGS ≥ 15V) and are offered in industry-standard packages for ease of integration. Proven HV-H3TRB capability supports long-term reliability by helping reduce risk of field failures due to moisture-induced leakage or breakdown. The MC family integrates a gate resistor, delivering improved switching control, maintaining low switching energy and improved stability in multi-die module configurations. Current options are available in TO-247-4 Notch and die form (waffle pack).

Microchip has over 20 years of experience in the development, design, manufacturing and support of SiC devices and power solutions, to help customers adopt SiC with ease, speed and confidence. The company’s mSiC products and solutions are designed to provide lower system cost, faster time to market and lower risk. Microchip offers a broad and flexible portfolio of SiC diodes, MOSFETs and gate drivers. For more information, visit www.microchip.com/sic.

Pricing and Availability

The BZPACK mSiC power modules are now available in production quantities. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative.

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.



Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. mSiC is a registered trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Kim Dutton

480-792-4386

kim.dutton@microchip.com