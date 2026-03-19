Doctolib selects Diginex Limited’s Plan A to turn their carbon management into strategic business value

PARIS and LONDON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) today announced that Doctolib SAS, Europe's leading healthcare technology company, entered into a strategic relationship with Plan A, Europe’s leading provider of corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software. The collaboration will enable Doctolib to transition to quarterly carbon reporting, strengthen its B Corp credentials, and build a forward-looking decarbonization roadmap that integrates CO₂ reduction with ﬁnancial impact analysis.

As investor and regulatory expectations around climate transparency intensify, Doctolib is deploying Plan A's platform for a reliable and fully auditable system. The solution will support Doctolib's reporting to investors while future-prooﬁng the business for emerging regulatory requirements transforming Carbon Management into Strategic business value.

By leveraging Plan A's AI-driven insights and expert support, Doctolib will establish and implement ROI-positive climate actions.

Pierre Delpy, Financial Control Director, Doctolib: "This collaboration with Plan A gives us a stronger, more reliable, and auditable view of our carbon footprint. With clearer data, we can align teams around a single source of truth and use scenarios to quantify the real impact of speciﬁc actions, including their costs and beneﬁts. This clarity enables us to prioritise the initiatives with the highest emissions-reduction potential, while staying aligned with our B Corp commitments and adapting to evolving regulations."

Lubomila Jordanova, CEO Plan A & Diginex, added: "We are proud to work with Doctolib, a company exemplifying exactly what climate leadership looks like in practice: shedding light on the topic of decarbonisation within the organisation to engage teams to turn insights into concrete actions. By deploying Plan A's platform, they are building the carbon intelligence infrastructure that supports stronger RFP performance, and investor-grade reporting. This is the model we want to see every forward-thinking business adopt."

About Doctolib

Since 2013, Doctolib has been supporting 500,000 health professionals and 90 million patients across Europe. We build technology that improves the daily life of health professionals and gives them more time to fully focus on their patients. Our Operating System for health professionals brings together appointment scheduling, digital secretariat, secure professional messaging, electronic health records, ﬁnancial solutions, and AI assistants dedicated to clinical or administrative tasks. Doctolib is also a health companion that uniﬁes prevention, guidance, and access to care in one place. It helps people ﬁnd the right professional faster, better understand their health, and beneﬁt from more personalized and continuous support. With 3,000 employees across more than 30 cities, Doctolib works every day alongside health professionals to build, together, the future of healthcare through trusted technology and high medical standards. (www.doctolib.com)

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.doctolib.com.

About Plan A

Plan A, a Diginex company, is Europe’s leading provider of corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization software. Certiﬁed by TÜV Rheinland and B Corp, its AI powered platform helps thousands of businesses automate emissions management and create measurable business value.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.plana.earth.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable ﬁnance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy and ﬁnancial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reﬂect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's ﬁlings with the SEC.

Contacts: Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

Doctolib: presse@doctolib.com