EagleNXT eBee VISION ISR Drone Selected by U.S. Army for advanced training

EagleNXT to Supply Two eBee VISION UAS Systems to Army

ALLEN, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals today announced its eBee VISION Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) has been selected for acquisition by the U.S. Army to support hands-on unmanned systems training, operator proficiency, and integration exercises.

The acquisition of two eBee VISION systems by the U.S. Army highlights the system’s critical role in bolstering Army training programs with portable, high-performance unmanned capabilities specifically tailored for realistic unmanned training scenarios, focused on real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The eBee VISION is a lightweight, NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS Cleared List fixed-wing drone optimized for rapid deployment and superior situational awareness. Key features include:

Up to 90 minutes of endurance to enable prolonged, realistic training evolutions and extended scenario coverage.

Real-time high-resolution video and data transmission for immediate instructor feedback, trainee debriefs, and alignment with Army doctrine and tactics in both simulated and operational environments.

Advanced imaging and live feeds to replicate adversary aerial observation and threat environments, supporting Soldier and leader development in UAS employment, integration with manned aviation platforms, threat recognition, mission planning, and multi-domain tactics

Portable, backpack-compatible design enabling quick setup in field training environments.

This acquisition builds on EagleNXT's growing momentum in U.S. defense and training applications, including prior sales of eBee VISION systems to U.S. Army units for advanced training and operational simulation (e.g., to OPFOR elements at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany) and eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to Army forces.

“We’re thrilled that the Army has selected our eBee Vision as a platform to integrate tactical uncrewed system training into its ground force doctrine and operations for increased readiness,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “The Bee VISION will prepare the next generation of warfighters for multi-domain operations through effective, repeatable unmanned training.”

The eBee VISION excels in supporting dedicated training missions, including hands-on UAS employment, real-time data analysis, operator certification and proficiency building, and seamless integration with manned aviation assets, directly contributing to the Army’s mission of developing highly skilled UAS operators and enhancing force-wide unmanned capabilities.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Andy Woodward

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Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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