PADO AI Announces $6 Million Seed Round to Deliver AI-Powered Workload Orchestration Resources for Data Centers to Maximize Compute per Megawatt™

MALIBU, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PADO AI Orchestration, an energy orchestration software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform backed by LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center, today announced the close of a $6 Million Seed Round led by NovaWave Capital, an LG NOVA-supported fund. PADO will utilize the funding to advance initiatives within product delivery and global market growth to drive penetration within the mid-market colocation data center segment.

PADO leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to orchestrate power, compute and cooling infrastructure and distributed energy resources (DERs) across the white space and gray space for data centers in order to maximize Compute per Megawatt™, and in turn, increase profitability, enhance resilience and improve operational efficiency.

​​The platform’s core features are designed to offer:

Intelligent Workload Shifting: Maximize compute throughput by using real-time analysis with AI- and ML-driven recommendations to orchestrate the timing and location of compute for dynamic job scheduling and improved job packing

Maximize compute throughput by using real-time analysis with AI- and ML-driven recommendations to orchestrate the timing and location of compute for dynamic job scheduling and improved job packing Precision Cooling: Increase density by placing workloads where thermal headroom exists via enhanced zonal control

Increase density by placing workloads where thermal headroom exists via enhanced zonal control DER Monetization: Enables intelligently triggered energy storage during high-price events with BESS optimization

Enables intelligently triggered energy storage during high-price events with BESS optimization ESG & Regulatory Alignment: Automated carbon credit reporting and grid stability metrics ensures compliance and support for corporate sustainability initiatives

“We are excited to announce this investment, which will enable us to accelerate the delivery of our SaaS platform with a specific focus on increasing GPU utilization within data centers that operate under an existing infrastructure and power envelope delivering immediate returns without having to wait for increased power allocations,” said Wannie Park, CEO and Co-Founder, PADO. “While hyperscalers may be driving current large-scale data center demand, there is an increasing need from enterprise customers who require high power compute but not their own built-to-suit facility. The resulting orchestration opportunity within mid-market data centers is significant, and one PADO’s solutions can readily address without immediate CAPEX needs or increased power requirements.”

As investment in data center buildout continues to grow, power consumption and grid impact continue to be primary constraints. Despite regulations and policies evolving to address these concerns, facilities across the board face mounting pressure to ensure reliable electricity to support heightening AI demand. PADO delivers a solution that empowers data centers to take immediate action, operate within existing energy limitations and set a new standard for intelligent orchestration to support AI’s rising ubiquity.

“Our goal at NovaWave Capital is to support high-growth AI companies and drive positive change within the energy and business sectors,” said Ali Diallo, Founding Managing Partner, NovaWave Capital. “PADO is a catalyst for the data center market’s growth and we’re excited to continue supporting the team’s mission to ensure infrastructure can adapt to power constraints while supporting ongoing AI innovation.”

NovaWave Capital supports businesses under LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center LG NOVA, with specific focus on scaling high growth AI companies within energy, health and business.

PADO is a part of LG NOVA’s portfolio of business ventures, a suite of companies backed by LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center. LG NOVA’s mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by creating and launching new ventures to become the next growth engine for LG. Learn more at www.lgnova.com .

About PADO AI Orchestration, Inc.

PADO AI Orchestration, a workload orchestration venture launched by LG NOVA. Leveraging proprietary and machine learning, the PADO AI platform manages AI data centers workload by aligning with power infrastructure, distributed energy resources (DERs) and grid services to maximize Compute Per Megawatt™. Learn more at http://www.pado.co .

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