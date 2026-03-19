Rezolve Ai to Showcase Production-Ready Agentic Commerce Platform at Shoptalk 2026

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered retail infrastructure, today announced it will showcase its end-to-end agentic commerce platform at Shoptalk 2026, taking place March 23–26 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. At Booth 3249, Rezolve Ai will demonstrate how shoppers can move from discovery to checkout within a single conversational commerce experience, while also hosting live in-booth theater sessions with leading voices from retail, fashion and technology.

The Rise of Agentic Commerce

Commerce is no longer a linear journey that begins and ends on a brand's website. It is becoming an intent-driven, AI-mediated experience in which agents search, compare, recommend, and transact on behalf of consumers in real time. Bain & Company projects that agentic commerce in the U.S. alone could reach $300 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

Rezolve Ai is built for that shift. Its enterprise-grade, commerce-native AI platform helps brands and retailers deliver more intelligent discovery, engagement and transaction experiences at scale.

Its proprietary brainpowa™ model suite powers conversational, contextual, and commerce-tuned AI across the commerce journey. Combined with Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, Rezolve Ai provides a unified intelligence layer that helps brands move shoppers from inspiration to purchase with greater relevance, speed and control.

Unlike generic chatbots or disconnected AI overlays, Rezolve Ai is built to operate inside real commerce environments with governance, brand safety and integration into live systems.

Agentic AI: Retail’s Next Growth Engine

Rezolve Ai's platform has already delivered measurable results across enterprise deployments, including:

Eyebuydirect — 29x ROI driven by AI-powered visual product recommendations

DFS — 10% lift in conversion rate

Myntra — 35% increase in visual search adoption

Rebag — 50% growth in search-driven revenue and a 24% increase in purchases

At Shoptalk, the company will demonstrate its agentic commerce platform, including Brain Commerce—AI-powered discovery, conversational search and hyper-personalized recommendations that guide shoppers from inspiration to purchase across fashion, grocery, B2B, and hospitality.

"Shoptalk is where the retail industry comes to see what's next," said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. "What we're showing at Booth 3249 is not a concept, it's a production-ready agentic commerce engine. AI has learned to converse; now it must learn to convert. That's exactly what we've built."

Live Theater Sessions Highlight Future of Human-to-Agent Shopping

Rezolve Ai’s in-booth theater will feature sessions on agentic commerce, AI-powered product discovery, luxury fashion, marketing to machines, and the future of human-to-agent shopping alongside an update on the company’s product roadmap.

Notable presentations include:

Rezolve Ai + Microsoft: Leadership Session | Wed., March 25, 9:30 a.m. Rezolve Ai and Microsoft discuss their expanding collaboration and the future of AI-powered commerce. Speakers: Vic Miles, GM Retail & Consumer Goods Americas, Microsoft; Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman & CEO, Rezolve Ai

Leadership Session | Wed., March 25, 9:30 a.m. Rezolve Ai and Microsoft discuss their expanding collaboration and the future of AI-powered commerce. Speakers: Vic Miles, GM Retail & Consumer Goods Americas, Microsoft; Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman & CEO, Rezolve Ai Estee Lauder (ELC): Redefining Site Search and Discovery | Wed., March 25, 11:30 a.m. | Learn how ELC balances build vs. buy decisions to accelerate impact, using a scalable, platform-based search architecture that enables rapid deployment across brands. Speakers: Cornell Pineda, Director of Product, Onsite Search and Personization, ELC; Crispin Lowery, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve Ai

Redefining Site Search and Discovery | Wed., March 25, 11:30 a.m. | Learn how ELC balances build vs. buy decisions to accelerate impact, using a scalable, platform-based search architecture that enables rapid deployment across brands. Speakers: Cornell Pineda, Director of Product, Onsite Search and Personization, ELC; Crispin Lowery, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve Ai Inspiring the Future of Fashion by Sonae Group | Thu., March 26, 11:30 a.m. A fireside chat on how agentic commerce is shaping what's next in retail, plus a live showcase of Rezolve Ai and Fashable's conversational commerce and virtual try-on capabilities. Speakers: Orlando Ribas, CEO of Fashable, Marlos Silva, Head of Innovation, Sonae Group; Howe Gu, SVP Partnerships and Ecosystem, Rezolve Ai



A full schedule is available at https://rezolve.com/shoptalk2026/agenda/ .

Meet Rezolve Ai Leadership at Shoptalk 2026

Key leadership members from Rezolve Ai are available in booth 3249 to discuss retail AI adoption trends and the future of conversational and agentic commerce, including Daniel M. Wagner, Chief Executive Officer; Crispin Lowery, Chief Revenue Officer; David Ingram, Chief Product Officer; Elizabeth Lachhar, EVP Americas and Howe Gu, SVP Partnerships and Ecosystem.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a purpose-built, enterprise-grade, commerce-native AI company helping brands and retailers modernize commerce for the agentic era. Its platform enables more intelligent product discovery, engagement, and transaction experiences by applying conversational, contextual, and commerce-tuned AI across the customer journey. Designed to integrate with existing commerce systems, Rezolve Ai helps enterprises reduce friction, improve relevance, and drive measurable business outcomes with governance, control, and brand-safe AI at the core. For more information, visit rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Rezolve’s statements regarding the performance of its Brain Suite of AI solutions and its beliefs regarding the impact of its Brain Suite of AI solutions. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications,

Rezolve Ai

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Investor inquiries: investors@rezolve.com