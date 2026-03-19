Lightbridge Presents Advanced Nuclear Fuel Research at TMS2026 Technical Conference

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that two of its technical managers and subject matter experts presented key research findings at the TMS2026 Annual Meeting & Exhibition in San Diego, California, one of the premier global conferences for materials science, metallurgy, and nuclear fuel technology.

Dr. Geoffrey (Boone) Beausoleil, Director of Materials at Lightbridge, held a talk titled "Metal Fuels Opportunities Beyond Sodium Fast Reactors," co-authored with Dr. Scott Holcombe, Vice President of Engineering at Lightbridge. The presentation examined the expanding applicability of metallic fuel concepts to a broader class of advanced reactor designs beyond the sodium fast reactor systems that have historically anchored metal fuel development.

Dr. Kyle Paaren, Manager of the Fuel Performance Group at Lightbridge, held a talk titled "U-Zr Alloy Properties Review and Applicability to Lightbridge Corporation Fuel Performance Activities," co-authored with Raymond Wang, P.E., Director of Licensing at Lightbridge, Dr. Beausoleil, and Dr. Holcombe. The presentation provided a comprehensive technical review of uranium-zirconium alloy properties and a significant milestone in Lightbridge's fuel qualification pathway, demonstrating that the Company's proprietary UZr₂ fuel can be accurately modeled and characterized through a newly validated, Lightbridge-specific framework built from real measured data from the Company's own fuel material coupon samples.

Both presentations were delivered during the session on metal fuels, chaired by Professor Ericmoore Jossou of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"As the research community continues to explore opportunities for advanced reactors and fuels, the materials science community has a real opportunity to extend the proven performance advantages of metallic fuels into a much wider set of applications,” said Dr. Beausoleil. “We are excited to be contributing to that conversation at TMS 2026."

"Our U-Zr alloy work is foundational to everything we are building at Lightbridge," said Dr. Paaren. "The properties data we presented directly informs how we model and validate fuel performance, and we are pleased to share that work with the broader materials science and nuclear fuel community."

"Boone and Kyle's presentations at TMS2026 reflect the world-class nuclear engineering expertise we have assembled at Lightbridge," said Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation. "Their work advances the technical foundation of our fuel development program and reinforces Lightbridge's position at the forefront of advanced nuclear fuel innovation."

The TMS Annual Meeting, hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society, brings together leading researchers and practitioners across materials science and engineering disciplines. The TMS2026 conference program is available at www.tms.org/TMS2026.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential to delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light-water and pressurized heavy-water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors to deliver the same benefits, plus load-following with renewables, on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

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Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e27320a-5da8-4904-96b9-c4a99530417d