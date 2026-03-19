Meltwater Named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. Presented annually by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace reaching more than 100 million buyers each year, the awards recognize the top 50 software companies and products based on verified, authentic user reviews.

In addition to the Best Software Awards, Meltwater has held the #1 ranking in G2’s seasonal review reports for the past several years in media monitoring , PR analytics , and media & influencer targeting.

G2 Acknowledgement Signals Market Leadership in Media Intelligence

G2’s Best Software Awards rank software vendors using a proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Meltwater’s recognition reflects consistent customer satisfaction and measurable performance across core product categories. As software discovery increasingly relies on peer validation and AI-driven search, verified customer feedback plays a critical role in purchasing decisions. With more than 100 million annual buyers, G2 serves as a trusted source for evaluating performance and credibility.

Meltwater’s G2 Recognition Validates Customer Impact

“Recognition from G2 carries particular significance because it comes directly from the voices of our customers,” said John Box, Chief Executive Officer at Meltwater. “Earning a spot on G2’s Best Software Awards, and continuing to lead in the categories that matter most to PR, comms and marketing teams, reinforces that we’re helping our customers cut through complexity, prove ROI, and make smarter decisions every day.”

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Meltwater. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About G2’s Best Software Awards

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.