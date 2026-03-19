Holganix Announces the Launch of HGX, its Environmental Asset Division, to Reward Farmers’ Regenerative Agriculture Practices & Accelerate Corporate Sustainability Goals

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holganix , a regenerative agriculture company revolutionizing the way the world grows since 2010, is unveiling HGX , its environmental asset division that transforms regenerative gains from its Bio 800+ microbial products into new revenue streams for farmers, verified environmental wins for brands, and a scalable path to savings and impact.

HGX partners with farmers to generate high-integrity environmental assets that companies and individuals purchase to support soil health and climate smart agriculture. As farmers commit to a multi-year program that includes use of Bio800 and practice changes, benefits such as additional soil carbon sequestration, reduced fertilizer use, and improved water-holding capacity are measured by HGX and translated into verified environmental assets.

These high-integrity assets create a new revenue opportunity for farmers while helping companies make credible progress toward their sustainability goals and risk reduction in supply chains. Each project is independently assessed and rated by carbon ratings agency BeZero using field soil sampling, satellite data, and advanced modeling to ensure environmental claims are transparent and trustworthy.

Companies looking to offset residual emissions can utilize HGX carbon credits and insets within corporate sustainability goals while making a direct impact in communities in rural America and in soil health. HGX allows growers to get paid for implementing regenerative practices that place more carbon in the ground to grow better crops, while the Holganix soil-first approach helps pull carbon from the air and put it to work where it matters most at the root zone.

HGX is Already Driving Impact at Scale

To date, over 1,000 farmers have enrolled in the HGX program, demonstrating significant scale desired by corporations dedicated to supporting growers and their communities. Across the 3 million acres enrolled, growers have seen:

Up to 10x carbon accumulation in comparison to standard regeneration programs

Up to 40% reduction in fertilizer use (in contrast to standard regeneration agriculture programs, which typically see a 30% herbicide use increase)

An average of 10% yield increase

Increased water holding capacity on par with improvements in organic matter

“Holganix was founded with the goal of working side-by-side with growers to restore life to the soil, creating healthier farms and food,” said Barrett Ersek, Founder and CEO of Holganix. “We have already set a new standard for a practical, science-backed measurement-based approach to regenerative agriculture. Through the creation of HGX, we’re furthering our goal of supporting farmers by rewarding them for their steadfast dedication to thrivability – restoring life and ensuring crops don’t just survive but thrive. HGX brings this to life, providing them with a steady stream of income while accelerating progress for corporate sustainability commitments.”

HGX entered the carbon market in 2025, with its first partners purchasing high-integrity carbon insets and offsets through the program—demonstrating strong early demand and the potential to scale soil-based climate solutions across millions of acres.

"Partnering with HGX has been a win-win: we gained high-quality, verifiable carbon removals we can trust, while supporting farmers and rural communities where we invest," said Bill Davis, Founder & Portfolio Manager at Stance Capital.

To learn more about Holganix’s new environmental asset division HGX, please visit www.holganix.com .

About Holganix and HGX

Holganix is a soil health company with nearly two decades of experience supporting American farmers. Our flagship microbial products/technology, Bio 800+, acts like a probiotic for soil reducing the need for chemical inputs (such as fertilizers), boosting yields, improving water efficiency, and dramatically increasing the soil’s ability to capture, use and store carbon. Our mission is simple: bring life back to soils and help farmers and their communities thrive.

HGX is Holganix’s division for commercializing environmental assets — starting with soil carbon, water holding capacity, and nitrogen reduction. Through our Farm Possible program, we quantify and verify outcomes using direct soil measurement, satellite data, and independent validation. The result: high-integrity, U.S.-based environmental assets that help companies meet Scope 3 and SBTi targets while channeling catalytic capital back to farmers and rural communities.

In less than a year, we’ve scaled to more than 3 million U.S. acres. For Holganix, the pathway to gigatonne-scale impact isn’t aspirational — it’s inevitable.

Contact: holganix@fischtankpr.com