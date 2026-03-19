Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether KW, ACLX are Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW)’s sale to consortium led by William McMorrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kennedy-Wilson, and certain other senior executives of Kennedy-Wilson, together with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, for $10.90 per share in cash. If you are a Kennedy-Wilson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX)’s sale to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $115.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right of $5.00 per share upon the achievement of certain milestones. If you are an Arcellx shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com