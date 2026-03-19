April is Fair Chance Month: STRIVE Creates Career Opportunities for Justice-Impacted Individuals

Leading National Workforce Nonprofit is Meeting Employer Demand in Construction, Logistics and Healthcare

Just awarded $2 million by New York State for New Training Programs

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Fair Chance Month (April), organizations nationwide showcase efforts to remove stigma and open employment doors for people rebuilding their lives after incarceration or navigating parole or probation.

STRIVE is committed to helping people navigate systemic barriers, including those impacted by the justice system, by providing tuition-free job skills and career readiness training, including certifications and access to good paying jobs and lifechanging careers. A growing number of employers recognize that these motivated individuals represent a valuable, loyal and often overlooked talent pool.

“People are more than their past and sometimes need a guiding hand to navigate the obstacles preventing them from reaching their full potential,” said Philip Weinberg, President and CEO of STRIVE, a national leader in workforce development solutions. “When businesses expand their workforce pipeline to justice-impacted individuals, the positive effects extend throughout our communities and economy.”

STRIVE graduate, Tyquan Morris, of Manhattan, New York, is a testament to this commitment. Tyquan returned from prison in 2024 and participated in STRIVE’s Fresh Start program for adults who were previously incarcerated, were recently released, or on parole or probation. STRIVE helped him secure a position in environmental services at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he has launched his own residential cleaning business, “Around the Clock Cleaners.”

“I knew I wanted to rebuild my life after prison and STRIVE equipped me with the tools and training,” Tyquan says. “But more than that, STRIVE’s staff and instructors helped me rebuild my mindset and my confidence and reminded me that I still have value and purpose.”

Healthcare is one of STRIVE’s signature career pathways, and Tyquan is one of many STRIVE graduates finding employment in the fast-growing healthcare sector. In fact, according to recent Department of Labor jobs reports, healthcare, along with construction, are bright spots in a challenging economic environment for jobseekers. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, STRIVE has prepared thousands of individuals for in-demand nonclinical jobs in prestigious hospitals and health systems, including Mount Sinai Health System, Ochsner Health and others, through its flagship Career Path program, and subsequently through its Fresh Start and Future Leaders programs for justice-impacted individuals.

STRIVE Awarded $2 Million New York State Grant for Construction Pathways Training

This month, The New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development awarded STRIVE $2 million to support the organization’s construction and advanced credentialing programs. STRIVE was among 13 New York State grantees, from a total of $15M in workforce projects.

“This moment represents more than funding,” said Ayesha George, Executive Director for the New York region. “It reflects a shared belief that talent is everywhere, even when opportunity is not. At STRIVE, we see every day what happens when people are given the tools, support, and dignity they deserve. I’m truly grateful for New York State’s trust in our work and energized by what we will continue building together.

“While this program will create meaningful opportunities for hundreds of New Yorkers in East Harlem and Brooklyn, our impact doesn’t stop at neighborhood borders. STRIVE’s practical, results-driven approach reflects what today’s labor market is calling for nationwide. We are proud to continue building pathways to economic mobility locally while strengthening our vision for sustainable national growth.”

Empowering Young Adults

As part of its commitment to serving communities nationally, STRIVE operates a program dedicated to helping justice-impacted young adults, 18-24. Thanks to a $5 million U.S. Department of Labor grant, Future Leaders is offered at STRIVE sites in New York and Birmingham, AL. The funds also support a program through STRIVE’s affiliate partner in New Orleans, Café Reconcile, a nonprofit workforce development restaurant. Café Reconcile equips STRIVE Future Leaders participants with hands-on skills in culinary, hospitality and other in-demand fields. STRIVE Atlanta also offers Future Leaders, through different funding.

Monique Robinson, Chief Program Officer of Café Reconcile says, “At Café Reconcile, we see every day how opportunity, mentorship, and support builds confidence for young people who are creating a new path forward. When we remove barriers and invest in opportunity youth, we strengthen not only their futures, but our entire community. Our collaboration with STRIVE and the focus of Fair Chance Month celebrates the talent, resilience, and potential that individuals can bring when given the opportunity.”

About STRIVE

STRIVE is a national workforce development solution for people ready and motivated for a new start. We offer tuition-free skills and job-readiness training, one-on-one support and lifetime personal coaching. We create partnerships with employers that result in pathways to life-changing careers while helping employers close critical gaps in their workforce.

Contact Name: Andrea Greif

Company Name: STRIVE

Email: agreif@strive.org

Phone Number: 9147723027



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