PALO ALTO, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quattr , the AI Search Visibility Platform built to make brands the definitive authority in the age of generative search, today announced its strongest G2 performance to date, earning 43 badges across 53 reports in G2’s Spring 2026 season, highest performer on the G2 AEO Grid and with #1 rankings in five major indexes spanning Answer Engine Optimization and Content Analytics.

Beyond the top rankings, Quattr posted dramatic Grid climbs across every category it competes in, jumping as many as 77 positions in a single season, signaling accelerating adoption and user satisfaction across its full platform.

Leading the Answer Engine Optimization Category

As AI reshapes how people discover brands and content, Answer Engine Optimization has emerged as a category seeing rapid growth on G2. Quattr has established clear leadership within it, earning the #1 position in three core AEO indexes:

#1 — Usability Index for AEO | Spring 2026 (Best Usability, Best Meets Requirements)

#1 — Results Index for AEO | Spring 2026 (Best Results, Users Most Likely to Recommend)

#1 — Relationship Index for AEO | Spring 2026 (Best Relationship)



While many AEO tools are primarily monitoring solutions with thin execution layers, Quattr stands apart with strong, consistent ratings across usability, results, relationships, and implementation. The platform ranks #1 in Results, Usability, and Relationship indexes for AEO on G2, while also performing strongly across SEO Tools, Content Analytics, and Content Creation categories essential for delivering meaningful outcomes in AI search.

“Being ranked #1 in the Results, Usability, and Relationship indexes for AEO reflects what our customers are achieving with Quattr every day. What I’m most proud of is the momentum; we’re not just winning in AEO. We’re climbing fast in SEO Tools, Content Analytics, and Content Creation. That’s the power of a unified platform versus a collection of point tools.” Anurag Singhal, Founder & CEO, Quattr

Accelerating Across Every Category

The most striking pattern in Quattr’s Spring 2026 performance is the velocity of its Grid climbs. In a single season, Quattr posted some of the largest rank jumps on G2:

AEO Grid: #7 → #4 (+3 positions)

Content Creation Grid: #105 → #28 (+77 positions)

SEO Tools Grid: #98 → #34 (+64 positions)

Content Analytics Grid: #31 → #9 (+22 positions)

These jumps are driven entirely by verified user reviews, making them a direct reflection of growing customer adoption and satisfaction across Quattr’s platform.

Top Rankings in SEO Tools

Quattr’s 64-position Grid climb in SEO Tools, from #98 to #34, marks one of the largest single- season jumps in one of G2’s most competitive categories. The platform also earned top rankings across every major index:

#2 — Relationship Index for SEO Tools | Spring 2026

#3 — Usability Index for SEO Tools | Spring 2026

#3 — Enterprise Relationship Index for SEO Tools | Spring 2026

#4 — Results Index for SEO Tools | Spring 2026

Quattr also earned #1 for Autonomous Task Execution in Enterprise SEO Tools and #1 for Cross-system Integration in Mid-Market SEO Tools, reflecting the platform’s strength in AI-driven workflow automation and multi-tool consolidation.

Top Rankings in Content Analytics

Quattr climbed 22 positions on the Content Analytics Grid, from #31 to #9, while earning #1 in two major indexes:

#1 — Usability Index for Content Analytics | Spring 2026 (Best Usability)

#1 — Enterprise Relationship Index for Content Analytics | Spring 2026 (Best Relationship)

#5 — Enterprise Grid® Report for Content Analytics | Spring 2026



Breakthrough Performance in Content Creation

Quattr posted one of the largest single-category jump of the season, leaping 77 positions on the Content Creation Grid, from #105 to #28. The platform is now ranked across Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small-Business segments in Content Creation for the first time:

#5 — Usability Index for Content Creation | Spring 2026

#7 — Results Index for Content Creation | Spring 2026

#4 — Enterprise Relationship Index for Content Creation | Spring 2026

#12 — Enterprise Grid® Report for Content Creation | Spring 2026

Why This Matters

G2’s Spring 2026 reports evaluated thousands of software products based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. For teams evaluating AI search and content platforms, the data sends a clear signal: Quattr, a platform earning top-five index rankings across AEO, SEO Tools,Content Analytics, and Content Creation simultaneously, and accelerating in every category.

About Quattr

Quattr is an AI-native Search Visibility Platform that helps mid-market and enterprise brands win visibility across both traditional search results and AI-generated answer surfaces, including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot. Quattr unifies strategy, content intelligence, and authority-building into a single workflow. The platform replaces disconnected SEO, AEO, and GEO tool stacks with one system of record, helping brands get cited in AI answers, not just ranked in search results. Learn more at quattr.com .

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