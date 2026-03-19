Adeia Named a Top 100 Global Innovator for 2026 by LexisNexis

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries, today announced it has been named one of the Top 100 Global Innovators for 2026 by LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions.

The LexisNexis Top 100 Global Innovators list recognizes companies worldwide that demonstrate exceptional innovation leadership based on measurable improvements in the quality and strength of their patent portfolios. The analysis is based on the LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index, which evaluates patent quality using an objective, data-driven methodology across more than 17 million global patent families.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “This distinction validates the strength of our innovation strategy and the disciplined investments we continue to make in high-impact technologies. Our teams are focused on developing foundational solutions that advance semiconductor integration, AI infrastructure, and next-generation media experiences for customers around the world.”

Unlike rankings based solely on patent volume, the Innovation Momentum 2026 report identifies companies that have demonstrated significant improvements in patent portfolio quality over the past two years.

Adeia’s portfolio of more than 13,750 worldwide patent assets underpins critical innovations that enable semiconductor manufacturers and hyperscalers to push performance and efficiency boundaries through advanced hybrid bonding architectures and RapidCool™ direct-to-chip liquid cooling, meeting the demands of Gen AI workloads and high-density compute environments. Across media and e-commerce ecosystems, Adeia drives intelligent content discovery, adaptive streaming, and personalized engagement powered by AI and advanced connectivity. By advancing scalable packaging and next-generation connectivity solutions, Adeia helps customers deliver smarter, faster, and more immersive digital experiences. The company’s continued growth in patent quality reflects its disciplined investment in hybrid bonding, AI infrastructure, e-commerce enablement, and connected device technologies. This commitment translates innovation into measurable industry impact and sustainable value creation.

“Innovation can sometimes feel like an abstract concept that is hard to measure and even harder to improve,” said Marco Richter, Senior Director of IP Analytics and Strategy for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “LexisNexis® Patent Asset Index provides an objective framework for analyzing innovation leadership based on changes in the strength of each company’s patent assets. The Top 100 Global Innovators have demonstrated their leadership in advancing the world’s knowledge while creating technologies and tools that will help build a better future.”

The full “Innovation Momentum 2026: The Global Top 100” report is available at www.lexisnexisip.com/most-innovative-companies-2026.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment, electronics, and high-performance computing. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more information, please visit www.adeia.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Media Contact:

Eric Thompson

marketing@adeia.com