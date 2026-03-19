Hong Kong Mega 8 Brings World-Class Sports to the Events Capital of Asia

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong is gearing up for an extraordinary season of world-class mega-events this March and April. As part of the Hong Kong Mega 8 campaign, visitors can experience an exhilarating blend of eight sports, arts and culture events that showcase vibrant energy and global appeal in the Events Capital of Asia.

In the exciting event line-up, four major international sporting fixtures - Hong Kong Sevens, Hong Kong Derby, Champions Day, and 2026 UCI Track World Cup, Hong Kong, China – will bring elite athletes, passionate fans and unforgettable entertainment throughout the city. Together, these events capture the spirit of Hong Kong — fast-paced, dynamic and unmistakably international.

Rugby icons and party anthems take centre stage at the Hong Kong Sevens 2026

17–19 April 2026 | Kai Tak Stadium





One of the world’s most iconic annual sporting spectacles returns in spectacular fashion in 2026 as Hong Kong Sevens celebrates its 50th anniversary. For its second edition at the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Stadium, the tournament promises three days of 72 thrilling rugby games between 30 world top teams - including Hong Kong China Men and Women’s 7s stars who will defend their Melrose Claymores titles, live entertainment and a festival atmosphere unlike anywhere else.

Fans attending the milestone edition can expect celebrations both on and off the pitch. Rugby legends Waisale Serevi, DJ Forbes and Tyla King will appear as official ambassadors across the weekend, meeting fans in the vibrant Fan Village alongside much-loved mascot Wei Bai.

Entertainment will play a major part in the anniversary festivities. This year’s Hong Kong Sevens will feature the tournament’s first-ever K-pop party, with performances by girl group Primrose and singer-songwriter Gwyn Dorado, while club favourite DJ Hanna delivers high-energy sets blending K-pop, K-hip-hop and house music. The celebrations continue with a performance by Europe’s premier party act, The Vengaboys, ensuring the atmosphere stays electric throughout the tournament.

Between matches, fans can head to the expansive 10,700-square-metre Fan Village, where more than 20 DJs, bands and dance troupes will perform across the weekend — creating the lively festival environment that has become synonymous with the Hong Kong Sevens.

Hong Kong Derby: A defining race in the city’s sporting calendar

22 March 2026 | Sha Tin Racecourse





Photo credit: Hong Kong Jockey Club

Horse racing has long been one of Hong Kong’s most cherished sporting traditions, and the Hong Kong Derby stands as the city’s most coveted prize since 1873.

As the finale of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series after the Hong Kong Classic Mile and Hong Kong Classic Cup, the Hong Kong Derby is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for rising champion horses to compete for racing glory. With a total prize pool of HK$52 million over the series, the Derby will set the stage for a must-see showdown between the city’s most promising thoroughbreds and witness the coronation of future racing champion.

Elite cyclists compete for Global Ranking points at the 2026 UCI Track World Cup, Hong Kong, China

17–19 April 2026 | Hong Kong Velodrome





Cycling fans can witness world-class competition at the 2026 UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong, the second round of the prestigious international track cycling series.

Held at the Hong Kong Velodrome, the event will bring together elite national teams competing across Olympic track cycling disciplines. As one of the most important events on the international cycling calendar — alongside the World Championships and Olympic Games — the competition offers riders valuable World Ranking points. The Hong Kong round is expected to attract nearly 400 professional cyclists from around 40 countries and regions, promising a thrilling showcase of speed, strategy and endurance.

Champions Day brings world-class racing to Sha Tin

26 April 2026 | Sha Tin Racecourse

Another standout moment in Hong Kong’s racing calendar is Champions Day, a major international meet that attracts top contenders from across the globe.

The event features three elite Group 1 races, bringing together world-class horses and jockeys to compete against Hong Kong’s finest thoroughbreds. For racing fans, it offers a rare chance to see hometown champions — including Romantic Warrior, Voyage Bubble, and Ka Ying Rising — defend their reputations against global challengers on home turf. The combination of elite racing and a charged race-day atmosphere makes Champions Day a can’t-miss spectacle for visitors and locals alike.

Discover the full Hong Kong Mega 8 event line-up and plan your visit at:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/hong-kong-mega-8.html

Media can download photos at the following link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2390&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Cameron Tong Tel: 2807 6367 Email: cameron.tong@hktb.com Ms Elisa Luk Tel: 2807 6236 Email: elisa.luk@hktb.com

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