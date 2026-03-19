EVA Live Inc.’s Revenues Surge 82.6% to $17M as Company Swings to $8.1M Net Income

Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI), an artificial intelligence-driven digital advertising and automation company, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting a transformational year of rapid revenue growth, expanding client adoption, and a major swing to profitability.

Revenue nearly doubled, with EVA Live reporting $17,037,328 in revenue for 2025, compared with $9,330,971 in 2024, representing an 82.6% year-over-year increase.

“The company has reached a major milestone in 2025,” stated David Boulette, Founder and CEO. “We delivered strong revenue growth, expanded our client base, and achieved a significant swing to profitability. These results demonstrate the scalability of our platform and the growing demand from advertisers for data-driven marketing solutions.”

The number of active clients increased 25% during the year, reflecting growing adoption of EVA Live’s technology and marketing platform by advertisers seeking scalable, performance-driven digital advertising solutions. This growth contributed to a major improvement in financial performance, as the company reported net income of $8,127,313 for 2025, compared with a net loss of $3,753,268 in 2024, representing a year-over-year improvement of $11,880,581.

Management attributed the improved financial performance to higher advertiser spending, improved operating efficiencies, and the company’s ability to scale its digital advertising infrastructure. Operating expenses totaled $8,817,071 in 2025, or 51.75% of revenue, compared with $13,055,886 in 2024, or 139.92% of revenue. The sharp decline in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue reflects the scalability of EVA Live’s platform and its ability to grow revenue while improving cost efficiency and profitability.

EVA Live continues to focus on expanding its technology infrastructure and client relationships, building a scalable platform to support growing digital advertising demand. With strong revenue growth, expanding advertiser adoption, and a significant improvement in profitability, the company is well-positioned to execute its 2026 growth strategy, which emphasizes rolling out new AI-driven digital advertising products, increasing client engagement, and capturing market share in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.

About EVA Live, Inc.

EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence-driven technology company focused on digital advertising automation, intelligent quoting solutions, and data-driven customer acquisition. The company’s proprietary platforms enable businesses to automate marketing decisions, improve efficiency, and scale customer engagement through real-time AI optimization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe” “target”, “budget”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “seeks”, or “scheduled to” and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live

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