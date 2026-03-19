Templafy gives everyone instant access to professional AI PowerPoint creation

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the leading AI-powered document generation platform, today announces the launch of its universal PowerPoint agent as part of the roll out of its free AI PowerPoint generator. The new offering gives professionals the ability to take their ideas from prompt to enterprise-quality PowerPoint presentations in minutes.

Built for professionals who need high-quality, polished business content fast, Templafy’s free prompt-to-PowerPoint experience generates a complete, downloadable PowerPoint presentation directly in the browser.

Professionals can open the file in Microsoft PowerPoint and edit document text and layouts, making it easy to move from idea to finished content that is accurate, compliant and on-brand in minutes. It includes capabilities such as creating entire presentations and slides from natural-language prompts, editing, and generating outputs through Templafy’s centrally governed document agent framework.

Unlike many competing prompt-to-presentation tools, which often struggle to produce enterprise-grade PowerPoint decks, Templafy’s platform is designed to generate presentations with professional structure, narrative flow, and business-ready quality from the start.

Christian Lund, co-founder, Templafy comments: “Through this initiative we can show professionals what best-in-class AI presentation creation looks like through the content, quality and structure. Ultimately the business world isn’t a playground, and the multitude of AI toys currently available aren’t going to cut it. Professionals need AI tools that are both fast and compliant, ensuring they can create content that is polished, accurate and consistent, delivering their best performance.

“We’re excited to build on this further in the coming weeks, giving professionals and the organizations they work for a faster, more accessible way to see how enterprise-grade document generation should work.”

This announcement follows Templafy’s recent patent issuance for document generation technologies, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The newly patented features help support the capabilities of the AI-powered document generation platform, that combine the creative lift of AI with rules-based automation, so that high-value documents are assembled according to approved structure, business rules, and brand logic.

Notes to editors

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading AI-powered document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our approach uses AI agents to apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation, to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, Templafy simplifies document workflows, reducing risk and ensuring high-quality and confidence in the documents that matter most. More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders like KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they’d typically spend on repetitive content - like creating proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports - allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4e1d89-491e-45c2-999c-c6adf2fb21f3