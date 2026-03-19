S&P revises Landsvirkjun’ s rating outlook to positive

S&P Global Ratings has revised Landsvirkjun’s rating outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the company’s A-/A-2 credit ratings.

According to S&P, the outlook revision reflects the recent improvement in the outlook on Iceland earlier this month and reflects S&P’s view of the continued very high likelihood of government support for Landsvirkjun if needed.

S&P views Landsvirkjun’s operations to be solid and expects the company’s financial position to remain strong in the coming years. S&P also highlights that Landsvirkjun continues to play a strategically important role in Iceland’s economy, generating over 70% of the country’s electricity.

For further information please contact Rafnar Larusson, CFO

Phone nr. +354 515 9000 or by email: rafnar@lv.is