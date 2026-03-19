MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

 | Source: Bang & Olufsen A/S Bang & Olufsen A/S

Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.

  • As per 13 March 2026, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As of 13 March 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 7,363,317 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.998 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.


For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

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