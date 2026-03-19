Obagi Medical and ProMD Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Advance Clinical Evidence with Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced a collaboration with ProMD Health as part of the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. ProMD was selected for its strong multi-location network of 17 practices and its commitment to clinical excellence, making it an ideal evaluator to rigorously examine Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ alongside comprehensive skincare protocols across its multi-state provider base.

Through this collaboration, ProMD providers will participate in a structured evaluation of MagIQ across multiple practice locations. The program combines clinical education from Obagi national educators with hands on ProMD Health injector experience. The effort combines real world evaluation with an integrated skincare approach to further evidence-based advanced injection techniques and post-care protocols designed to deliver consistent, high-quality patient outcomes.

“At ProMD, we take a People First and disciplined approach to evaluating new technologies,” said Scott R. Melamed, M.S. MBA, CEO of ProMD Health.

“It is very in line with our Mission to join Obagi in this first of its kind approach to gather independent clinical feedback in the real world as part of a launch excellence initiative. That shows the trust and transparency I value in a potential pharmaceutical partner, and I look forward to rigorously evaluating what I expect will be a strong addition to the aesthetics tools for our patients,” said George O. Gavrila, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of ProMD Health.

The ALOHA Program evaluates both clinical efficacy and patient experience while equipping providers with integrated Obagi protocols to evaluate, aimed at increasing satisfaction, fostering patient satisfaction, and ensuring consistent, high-quality results. Standardized data will be collected across participating ProMD locations, with findings contributing to the growing body of real-world evidence supporting MagIQ’s performance in diverse aesthetic practice environments.

“ProMD’s network of 17 locations and dedication to clinical quality make them a strong addition to our growing ALOHA partner community,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “Partnering with multi-location practices like ProMD strengthens Obagi’s commitment to evidence-based launches and highlights the power of the integrated Obagi brand.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com.

About ProMD Health

ProMD Health is a Physician Led Multi-State practice network with over 17 locations and growing. Founded on and staying true to our original Core Values, ProMD seeks to take a People First approach and Make the Most of Every Patient Encounter, delivering the right treatment, at the right time, for the right patient to achieve their aesthetic and wellness goals. Please visit: https://promdhealth.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

Media Contact:

obagi@behrmancesa.com

Source: Waldencast plc

¹ Puljic A, Frank K, Cohen J, Otto K, Mayr J, Hugh-Bloch A, Kuroki-Hasenöhrl, D. A Scientific Framework for Comparing Hyaluronic Acid Filler Crosslinking Technologies. Gels. 2025; 11(7):487

² Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)