Primary Care Physician Use of Counterpart Assistant Associated with 18%–22% Fewer Flu-Related Acute Care Events Among COPD and CHF Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), and a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform today released a whitepaper titled “Driving Clinical Excellence in Chronic Disease: Counterpart Assistant’s Role in Flu Preventative Care.” The analysis examines the role of CA’s real-time clinical insights on immunization rates and flu-related acute care utilization within Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage (MA) population.

Influenza remains a major cause of morbidity among Medicare beneficiaries, with 90% to 95% of flu-related hospitalizations occurring in adults with underlying chronic conditions. For vulnerable populations, a single respiratory infection can lead to permanent functional decline. By fusing dozens of health-data streams with up-to-date clinical guidelines, CA delivers real-time recommendations that help Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) mitigate these risks.

Key highlights from the whitepaper:

CA promotes preventive care insights at the point of care by identifying patients eligible for flu vaccination and providing clinical recommendations to the provider. Analysis indicates that patients having a relationship with a PCP that uses CA (CA PCPs) were 1.39 times more likely to be vaccinated than those in the Non-CA cohort. Furthermore, patients whose providers completed the in-platform flu insight were 1.89 times more likely to be vaccinated than those in the CA cohort whose providers did not engage with the task.

by identifying patients eligible for flu vaccination and providing clinical recommendations to the provider. Analysis indicates that patients having a relationship with a PCP that uses CA (CA PCPs) were to be vaccinated than those in the Non-CA cohort. Furthermore, patients whose providers completed the in-platform flu insight were to be vaccinated than those in the CA cohort whose providers did not engage with the task. A relationship with a CA PCP was also associated with a lower rate of flu-related acute care utilization (inpatient hospitalizations and ED visits) for patients with certain high-risk chronic diseases. For patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), such a relationship was associated with a 17% lower incidence rate of a patient experiencing at least one flu-related acute care event. Similarly, for patients with congestive heart failure (CHF), such a relationship was associated with an 11% lower incidence rate .

(inpatient hospitalizations and ED visits) for patients with certain high-risk chronic diseases. For patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), such a relationship was associated with a of a patient experiencing at least one flu-related acute care event. Similarly, for patients with congestive heart failure (CHF), such a relationship was associated with an . A relationship with a CA PCP was also associated with a lower total volume of flu-related acute care encounters across these high-risk groups. For COPD patients, such a relationship was associated with 22% fewer flu-related acute care encounters. Similarly, for congestive heart failure patients, such a relationship was associated with 18% fewer flu-related encounters.





“This analysis shows what happens when primary care physicians have timely, actionable information at the point of care,” said Dr. David Tsay, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Counterpart Health and co-author of the whitepaper. “By prompting preventive action during the visit, CA helps clinicians increase immunization rates and reduce avoidable acute events, particularly for patients with complex chronic conditions.”

The data also reflects a lower incidence rate and lower total volume of flu-related acute care utilization among COPD and CHF patients attributed to a PCP who utilizes CA. This notable difference in hospitalizations and emergency department visits strongly suggests that CA helps support a crucial shift toward proactive and longitudinal care strategies. By helping PCPs reduce the incidence rate of acute events, CA enables lower clinical risk for adverse outcomes in vulnerable populations where a single respiratory infection can lead to permanent functional decline.

“The reductions in flu-related hospitalizations and emergency visits among high-risk patients reflect what we’ve seen within Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage population,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. “Equipping primary care with timely, actionable insights enables earlier intervention, fewer avoidable acute events, and lower total cost of care. It’s not plan-specific. It’s a scalable model enabling effective value-based care."

Counterpart Health continues to expand CA’s capabilities to support preventive care, chronic disease management, and value-based performance across Medicare populations. By embedding actionable intelligence directly into the clinical workflow, CA enables plans and providers to shift from reactive treatment to proactive care.

To learn more about Counterpart Health, visit: www.counterparthealth.com .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health, a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, as well as Clinical Quality and Underserved Patient Populations.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

Investor Relations:

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