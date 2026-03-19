Powell Max Limited Engages RBW Capital Partners LLC and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Sets Stage for Next Phase of Growth

Boca Raton, Fla. , March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (“Powell Max” or the “Company”), a financial communications services provider, today announced it has engaged RBW Capital Partners LLC (“RBW”) and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (“Spartan”) to provide certain financial advisory and financial placement agency and investment banking services to Powell Max Ltd. The Securities and Brokerage Services are offered through Spartan and Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Powell Max engaged RBW and Spartan as exclusive agents to the Company in connection with evaluating, structuring, and executing potential strategic transactions. RBW and Spartan will provide strategic and financial advice to the Company, but will not be responsible for providing legal, accounting, tax, or other specialized advice.

Powell Max Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Geordan Pursglove commented, “Powell Max is ready for its next phase of growth, which includes identifying and pursuing acquisitions or other strategic transactions with compatible businesses. We are thrilled to be working with RBW and Spartan in identifying and pursuing such acquisitive growth opportunities.”

About Powell Max Limited

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company’s clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq corporate governance requirements. Words such as “will,” “future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investors Contact:

IR@PMAXltd.com



