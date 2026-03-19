The Future of Outdoor Living: 6 Trends Shaping Backyards This Year

WINCHESTER, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor living isn’t just a trend for 2026, it’s a priority. According to the latest Outdoor Living Trend Report from the International Casual Furnishings Association, 77% of U.S. homeowners say they wish they spent more time outside, and nearly 60% plan to invest in their outdoor spaces this year, with durability and practicality topping their wish lists.

“Homeowners want outdoor spaces that deliver style with substance that can stand up to everyday life,” said Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and a leader in outdoor living products. “We’re seeing an increased focus on materials built to take on sun, moisture and changing climates, so backyards aren’t just beautiful, they’re built to last.”

From resort-style retreats to climate-smart materials, here are six trends set to define outdoor living this year and beyond:

1. Micro-Resort Living: Everyday Escapes at Home



Gone are the days of the basic backyard with a grill on wheels and some folding lawn chairs. Today’s homeowners are transforming their outdoor spaces into immersive, resort-style retreats that rival boutique hotels. These spaces are thoughtfully designed with dedicated zones for everything from yoga and quiet reflection to al fresco dining and game nights. Outdoor kitchens and full-service bars make entertaining effortless, while ambient lighting, fire features, and water elements set the mood from sunrise to starlit evenings.

Thanks to low-maintenance, durable materials like composite decking and all-weather furnishings, these outdoor retreats don’t just look like a vacation, they feel like one, too. Without the upkeep that comes with traditional wood, homeowners can truly unwind and enjoy the feeling of a luxurious getaway without ever packing a suitcase.

“I love that when someone spills a glass of red wine or a kid smudges ketchup into the deck, I can just break out a hose and wash it off,” commented Courtney Thompson, a journalist and homeowner, who recently installed composite decking gifted by Trex at her home in New Jersey. “Trex is so incredibly durable and it doesn’t scrape or stain. It’s the perfect anchor to my favorite space of the entire house.”

2. Back to Earth – Browns Return, and Mixed Materials Are In



Cool grays have dominated decks for years, but warmer earth-inspired browns are making a strong comeback. Homeowners are gravitating toward soft hues, such as Trex’s “Color of the Year,” Biscayne, a rich, sun-kissed brown that brings warmth and sophistication to any outdoor space.

“It looks like something you’d find in the Hamptons,” noted Thompson, who selected Biscayne for her outdoor space. “It’s such a soothing colorway and the natural wood graining gives off an elevated-but-rustic vibe that I’m obsessed with.”

Design-savvy homeowners are also taking visual contrast up a notch by combining materials like stone, composite, wicker, and metals, as well as mixing colors and patterns for added personality and visual interest. An increasingly popular trend is integrating deck boards of different widths to create custom layouts that feel intentional, architecturally sophisticated, and full of dimension.

3. Climate-Resilient Materials Move from “Nice-to-Have” to Non-Negotiable



From sun-soaked backyards to moisture-rich coastal settings, homeowners are seeking materials that can handle whatever nature throws their way. Recent innovations in composite decking have made it a material of choice for decks, docks and other outdoor surfaces due to its ability to stay beautiful and functional in any climate.

Heat-mitigating technology engineered into deck boards helps to reduce heat absorption and keep surfaces cooler*, while marine-grade composition prevents rot, warping, and water damage in humid or waterfront environments. There are even fire-resistant options that offer added peace of mind to homeowners in wildfire-prone regions**.

“While much of our porch is covered, the stairs on both sides are exposed to sun throughout the day so I really appreciate the heat-mitigating technology* incorporated into our decking,” Thompson added.

*Trex SunComfortable™ decking stays cooler than original Trex boards, but like all decking, it will get hot in direct sun on hot days, especially darker colors. Care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

4. Small but Stunning: Making Every Square Foot Count



Not every backyard is expansive, but that doesn’t mean style and impact have to take a back seat. Homeowners are embracing smaller, highly curated outdoor spaces that pack a visual punch and deliver maximum functionality. Creative design choices like layered textures, built-in seating, and bold color accents can make even a modest patio or deck feel luxurious.

Multi-level layouts, integrated breaker boards, and strategically placed planters help create depth and separation, allowing compact spaces to serve multiple functions without feeling cramped. And don’t overlook the space beneath an elevated deck. Installing an under-deck drainage system, like Trex® RainEscape®, can expand outdoor living area by keeping the space under the deck dry and usable as a patio, spa area or fully functional outdoor room.

5. View-Optimization: Streamlined Railing that Enhances Sightlines



As decks become more architectural, railing is stepping into the spotlight. Minimalist aluminum systems, sleek cable railing and modern glass panels are in high demand, especially for homes with water, mountain or wooded views. These low-profile options maximize sightlines while delivering durability in coastal settings and other harsh weather environments.

“One of my favorite things is the view out of my kitchen window. I love seeing the trees and visiting birds,” shared designer, lifestyle expert and TV personality Evette Rios, who received a Trex deck when serving as a paid brand ambassador. “So, I was very excited when my deck builder installed Trex Signature® Railing with glass panels. I have a stunning deck and can still enjoy an uninterrupted view.”

California-based designer and Instagram influencer Leslie Harris Keane of LHK Interiors agrees. “Cable railing finished off our space so nicely. I love that I can see through it, and it doesn’t block any of our views.” Keane received complimentary Trex decking and railing as part of an influencer collaboration.

6. Privacy, Please: Fencing and Screens



Privacy isn’t just about keeping neighbors out, it’s about designing outdoor spaces where every moment feels personal. Pergolas and shade screens provide a sense of enclosure without feeling closed in. For greater privacy, composite fencing offers a low-maintenance, long-lasting alternative to wood. Vertical panels deliver full seclusion for quiet retreats or play areas, while horizontal styles create sleek, modern lines that enhance curb appeal. With so many options, privacy features are no longer just functional, they’re design statements helping to transform backyards into personal sanctuaries that are both beautiful and highly livable.

“I totally underestimated how much more privacy we would have,” said DIY influencer Ashley Quintero of @ShestheCarpenter, who added Trex® Seclusions fencing provided gratis by Trex to her Texas home. “I absolutely love it! It has made our backyard a much more inviting and enjoyable space.”

Across all of these trends, one theme stands out: performance is powering design. Today’s homeowners are investing in outdoor spaces that must endure intense sun, heavy moisture, shifting temperatures and evolving building codes, all while looking elevated and inviting.

“As an outdoor living leader, Trex is focused on innovation that addresses real-world needs across diverse environments,” Lee added. “From heat-mitigating technology to ignition-resistant boards and expanded design flexibility, 2026 is about giving homeowners more ways to create outdoor spaces that are beautiful, functional and built to last.”

For more outdoor living ideas and inspiration, visit Trex.com.

*Trex SunComfortable™ decking stays cooler than original Trex boards, but like all decking, it will get hot in direct sun on hot days, especially darker colors. Care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

**Subject to local codes; consult with your builder/inspector.

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About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Contact: Hannah Miller or Corinne Racine

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

hmiller@lcwa.com or cracine@lcwa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf5d3a30-899d-479b-a878-50433773373e