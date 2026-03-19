Amaze Announces Live Shopping Capabilities to Enable Direct Connections Between Creators, Brands and Fans

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”) today announced expanded live shopping capabilities designed to help creators and brands convert audience engagement into immediate sales will be available in the coming months.

Amaze’s live shopping capabilities will allow creators and brands to seamlessly integrate commerce into live video, enabling them to create meaningful connections with fans at any time . As product discovery increasingly happens through content, Amaze’s live shopping capabilities will move beyond traditional e-commerce by integrating live video, and convert passive viewers into active customers.

“Creators have become the most powerful drivers of product discovery,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “Live shopping allows creators to connect with audiences in a more authentic and interactive way while giving brands a powerful new channel to drive engagement and sales.”

Key capabilities will include:

Instant in-stream purchasing that allows viewers to buy products directly within the live stream

that allows viewers to buy products directly within the live stream Real-time audience engagement tools, including comments, polling and dynamic product highlights and promo codes that drive urgency and interaction

tools, including comments, polling and dynamic product highlights and promo codes that drive urgency and interaction Interactive live experiences that combine content, community, and commerce

that combine content, community, and commerce Creator-driven storytelling that turns authentic content and products into high-converting commerce

By embedding shopping directly into live content, Amaze will help shorten the path from discovery to purchase while creating more engaging and community-driven shopping experiences.

Live commerce is rapidly emerging as a powerful channel for brands and creators to combine entertainment and storytelling into a high-conversion commerce experience. Amaze’s live shopping capabilities are designed to enable deeper engagement and create new opportunities for product launches, promotions, and creator-led brand building.

With these capabilities, Amaze continues to expand its creator-powered commerce platform by giving creators and brands the tools they need to build scalable digital businesses, monetize more effectively, and connect with audiences in more meaningful ways.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



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About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenue streams, planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.