Streamex Corp. to Present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Russell Starr, Head of Capital Markets, will present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California. The management team will present on a panel discussion titled The Future of Finance - Bridging DeFi and TradFi for Scaled Adoption.

As institutional interest in digital assets reaches an inflection point, Streamex's management team will outline how the Company is positioning its technology to modernize traditional commodity markets and drive the next major unlock in global asset liquidity.

This year’s event will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes, and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors.

38 th Annual ROTH Conference

Location: Dana Point, California

Dates: March 22-24, 2026

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

If you plan to attend this conference and wish to meet with Streamex, please contact your ROTH sales representative or the Company directly at ir@streamex.com

The company’s latest investor materials are available under the Investor Relations section of Streamex’s website at ir.streamex.com .

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, and the impact of executive leadership appointments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com