Duos Edge AI Deploys Second Edge Data Center in Amarillo, Texas Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and POTTER COUNTY, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiaries including Duos Edge AI, Inc., a leading provider of adaptive, modular, and scalable Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions, today announced the deployment of its second EDC in the Amarillo, Texas market. This carrier-neutral, SOC 2-compliant facility leverages Potter County land and is strategically located adjacent to the largest colocation facility in the Texas Panhandle, further strengthening digital infrastructure for carriers, healthcare, enterprises and public sector entities within the region.

Building on the success of its initial EDC deployment within the Amarillo market, this new installation expands Duos Edge AI's footprint in the Panhandle. The facility will provide high-density, low-latency computing capabilities, supporting real-time AI applications, enhanced bandwidth, and secure data processing while reducing dependency on data centers located in tier one cities.

This deployment aligns with Duos Edge AI's rapid expansion in Texas, including recent installations in Lubbock, Waco, Victoria, Abilene, and Corpus Christi, as part of a broader strategy to deliver resilient edge infrastructure to underserved and high-growth markets.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to the Amarillo market with this second deployment, building on the foundation established by our initial EDC, which brought high-performance computing directly to the heart of the Panhandle,” said Dave Irek, Chief Operations Officer of Duos Edge AI. “This expansion enhances capacity and capability in the region, and by partnering on Potter County land adjacent to a premier colocation hub, we are creating a robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem designed to support innovation, attract investment, and drive long-term economic growth.”

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner added, “This collaboration with Duos Edge AI represents a significant investment in our community's future. Positioning this advanced, carrier-neutral data center on county land next to the Panhandle's largest colocation facility will attract new businesses, improve connectivity for our residents and schools, and position Potter County as a leader in digital infrastructure.”

The new EDC is expected to be fully operational in the coming months.

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit: www.duostechnologies.com

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts

Corporate

Fei Kwong

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT)

+1.904.652.1625 | DUOT@duostech.com

Duos Edge AI

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424 | duosedge@imillerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29bf41b4-2933-47b7-b465-ac141417fe5d

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.