Reliance Global Group Funds Next Enquantum Milestone, Increasing Ownership and Securing Additional Board Seat

LAKEWOOD, NJ, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (“we,” “us,” our,” the “Company” or “Reliance”) today announced that it has funded the next completed milestone in its strategic investment in Enquantum Ltd., a post-quantum cryptography company developing quantum-resilient encryption technology for high-performance environments.

We believe this milestone marks a significant step forward in Enquantum’s commercialization strategy under the Scale51 execution plan, highlighted by continued advancement of its core technology and R&D capabilities, positioning the company for upcoming deployment activities. Enquantum is now actively engaging with prospective partners in North America and moving forward with planned implementation in high-value private network environments in Israel, including program in the southern region of Israel.

With completion of this milestone, Reliance funded the next investment tranche, increasing its ownership position in Enquantum by an additional 4% to approximately 12% on a fully diluted basis and securing an additional board seat under the investment agreement. The agreement details structured, milestone-based tranche investments designed to increase Reliance’s ownership position to a 51% fully diluted controlling interest when all milestones are completed or upon our acceleration at our discretion.

“We believe this milestone reflects the disciplined execution model we outlined from the beginning, where capital is deployed as defined operating objectives are achieved,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. “We expect Enquantum to continue to advance against that framework. This funding increases both our ownership position and our governance role as we continue to execute on EZRA’s Scale51 acquisition platform. We believe this structured approach supports long-term value creation while advancing our path toward a majority position.”

Enquantum represents the first active platform investment under EZRA International Group’s Scale51 model, which is designed to identify high-impact technology opportunities, structure disciplined pathways to majority control, and provide active operational support as companies advance toward broader commercialization and scale.

Google’s recent initiative to develop quantum-safe HTTPS infrastructure underscores the urgency of transitioning the internet’s core security layers to post-quantum standards. The introduction of Merkle Tree Certificates highlights the real-world challenges of deploying quantum-resistant cryptography at scale, particularly around efficiency, bandwidth, and system architecture, reinforcing that quantum resilience is now an active, near-term transformation led by major technology platforms. As foundational protocols like TLS continue to evolve, we believe the need for adaptable and scalable cryptographic solutions becomes increasingly critical across global digital infrastructure.

Enquantum is focused on addressing this shift by developing technologies designed to support the next generation of quantum-resilient security frameworks. Specifically, Enquantum is developing hardware-accelerated, NIST-aligned post-quantum cryptographic solutions engineered for high-throughput, performance-sensitive environments. The Company believes performance validation is an important requirement for adoption across infrastructure markets where encryption must be strengthened without impairing throughput or latency.

“With global cybersecurity spending expected to surpass $300 billion annually by 2029, the urgency around digital risk management continues to intensify.” said Moshe Fishman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures. “We believe the transition to quantum-resilient encryption represents one of the most significant structural shifts in cybersecurity, given encryption’s foundational role across modern digital infrastructure. Enquantum is positioned to play a key role in enabling this transition.”

Reliance views Enquantum as strategically positioned within a broader transition toward quantum-resilient security across regulated financial systems, cloud and AI infrastructure, telecommunications networks, and public-sector environments. Through Scale51 and EZRA International Group, Reliance intends to support Enquantum not only with capital, but also with operational guidance, strategic relationships, and commercialization support as it advances in the market.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance’s core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s expected pathway to increase its ownership in Enquantum Ltd. (“Enquantum”) to a 51% fully diluted controlling interest pursuant to the definitive agreement; the timing, funding and completion of future milestone-based tranche investments, including the Company’s ability to exercise acceleration rights; the Company’s anticipated ability to obtain additional governance rights, including board representation, upon achievement of specified milestones; the development, performance, scalability, validation and commercialization of Enquantum’s post-quantum cryptographic technology; Enquantum’s engagement with prospective partners and planned deployments in Israel and other markets; the anticipated demand for, and timing of, migration to quantum-resilient encryption standards; the size, growth and evolution of the post-quantum cybersecurity market; the Company’s ability to integrate Enquantum within EZRA International Group and execute its Scale51 operating model; and the expected strategic, operational and financial benefits of the investment.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that milestone conditions are not achieved or are delayed; the risk that the Company is unable to fund future tranche investments on anticipated terms or timelines; the risk that the Company does not ultimately obtain majority ownership or governance control; risks related to the development, validation, performance, regulatory acceptance, commercialization or market adoption of Enquantum’s technology; the risk that anticipated partner engagements or planned deployments, including in Israel, do not occur as expected or are delayed or cancelled; the risk that post-quantum standards adoption or infrastructure migration occurs more slowly or differently than anticipated; integration, execution and scaling challenges associated with supporting an early-stage technology company; the risk that anticipated synergies or strategic benefits are not realized on expected timelines or at all; intellectual property, cybersecurity, regulatory and data protection risks; the Company’s ability to access capital on acceptable terms or at all; and general economic, market and interest rate conditions.

Such risks and uncertainties also include geopolitical risks, including the ongoing and evolving conflict involving Israel and Iran, which may result in regional instability, military activity, cyberattacks, disruptions to critical infrastructure, supply chains or communications networks, workforce disruptions, delays in development, testing or deployment activities, or limitations on Enquantum’s ability to operate in or access certain markets. Recent developments have included an escalation in state-sponsored and retaliatory cyber activity and attacks on infrastructure in the region, which could adversely impact technology companies operating in or connected to the region. The extent, duration and impact of such conditions remain uncertain and could materially adversely affect Enquantum’s operations and the Company’s investment.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contact:

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Email: EZRA@crescendo-ir.com