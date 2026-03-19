Electrophysiology Devices Market Size to Reach USD 59.83 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Surging Prevalence of Cardiac Arrhythmias Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrophysiology Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Electrophysiology Devices Market size is estimated at USD 14.74 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 59.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.04% over 2026-2035. The global electrophysiology devices market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, particularly atrial fibrillation, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive cardiac procedures.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 14.74 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 59.83 Billion

CAGR: 15.04% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Electrophysiology Devices Market is estimated at USD 5.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.85% over 2026-2035. The global electrophysiology devices market is dominated by the U.S., owing to the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of innovative cardiology technologies across the country.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

LivaNova PLC

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Abbott Cardiovascular

Stereotaxis Inc.

Acutus Medical

CardioFocus Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

Osypka Medical

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology

Meril Life Sciences

AngioDynamics Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Device Type

The ablation catheters segment dominated the electrophysiology devices market with a revenue share of approximately 46.82% in 2025 attributed to the widespread use of catheter ablation as a primary treatment for cardiac arrhythmias. Pulse field ablation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.64% during the forecast period. The technology’s ability to selectively ablate cardiac tissue with minimal damage to surrounding structures is driving its rapid adoption among electrophysiologists.

By Indication

Atrial fibrillation accounted for the largest share of approximately 68.57% in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.92% due to its high prevalence and associated risk of severe complications such as stroke. Non-atrial fibrillation indications also contribute to market growth, particularly in the treatment of other arrhythmias such as ventricular tachycardia and supraventricular tachycardia.

By End-Use

Inpatient facilities dominated the electrophysiology devices market with a share of approximately 64.39% in 2025 due to the availability of advanced electrophysiology laboratories and specialized healthcare professionals. Outpatient facilities are expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 16.21% over the forecast period due to shift toward minimally invasive procedures and shorter hospital stays.

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Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Ablation Catheters Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Cryoablation Pulse Field Ablation

Diagnostic Catheters

Laboratory Devices

Access Devices

By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Non-Atrial Fibrillation

By End Use

Inpatient Facilities

Outpatient Facilities

Others

Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and sizable patient population with cardiac arrhythmias, North America held the highest share of the worldwide electrophysiology devices market in 2025 (42.18%). Strong R&D efforts and advantageous reimbursement practices benefit the area.

Due to growing healthcare investments, an increase in the frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, and easier access to cutting-edge medical technologies, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR of 16.73% throughout the projection period.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Arrhythmias to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for electrophysiology devices is expanding due in large part to the increased incidence of cardiac arrhythmias, especially atrial fibrillation. One of the most prevalent cardiac rhythm abnormalities is atrial fibrillation, which raises the risk of heart failure, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. The incidence of arrhythmias is rising globally due to the aging population and lifestyle-related risk factors such diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Catheter ablation in particular has become a popular electrophysiology method for treating arrhythmias and enhancing patient outcomes. The need for electrophysiological devices is being further increased by patients' and healthcare professionals' growing understanding of the advantages of early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment choices.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Medtronic plc expanded its electrophysiology portfolio by introducing an advanced pulse field ablation platform designed to improve procedural efficiency and reduce collateral tissue damage during atrial fibrillation treatment.

, Medtronic plc expanded its electrophysiology portfolio by introducing an advanced pulse field ablation platform designed to improve procedural efficiency and reduce collateral tissue damage during atrial fibrillation treatment. In March 2025, Abbott Laboratories launched an upgraded 3D electroanatomical mapping system with enhanced imaging capabilities, enabling electrophysiologists to achieve greater accuracy in identifying arrhythmogenic regions during complex procedures.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEVICE TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand key electrophysiology devices, their precision, signal accuracy, and advancements in mapping and ablation technologies.

– helps you understand key electrophysiology devices, their precision, signal accuracy, and advancements in mapping and ablation technologies. ELECTRICAL SIGNAL & THERMAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate signal transmission quality, energy delivery efficiency, thermal stability, and safety during cardiac procedures.

– helps you evaluate signal transmission quality, energy delivery efficiency, thermal stability, and safety during cardiac procedures. INNOVATION & R&D ACTIVITY INDEX – helps you track advancements in catheter design, 3D mapping systems, minimally invasive technologies, and emerging treatment approaches.

– helps you track advancements in catheter design, 3D mapping systems, minimally invasive technologies, and emerging treatment approaches. MANUFACTURING & QUALITY CONTROL METRICS – helps you analyze production processes, device reliability, defect rates, and compliance with medical-grade quality standards.

– helps you analyze production processes, device reliability, defect rates, and compliance with medical-grade quality standards. SUPPLY CHAIN & PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify sourcing of critical components, supplier reliability, inventory management, and distribution across healthcare facilities.

Electrophysiology Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.74 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 59.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Device Type

6. Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

7. Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End Use

8. Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

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