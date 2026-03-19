Premium Messaging Market Set to Hit USD 146.08 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Premium Messaging Market size was valued at USD 80.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 146.08 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.18% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is propelled by soaring demand for secure transactional messaging, proliferating adoption of mobile authentication, and growing application of automated messaging across BFSI, retail and entertainment industry verticals.





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The U.S. Premium Messaging Market is estimated at USD 31.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 57.12 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2026–2035.

The U.S. continues to have the largest single-country share of the premium messaging market, spearheaded by national 10DLC-compliant A2P messaging, a more developed CPaaS ecosystem anchored by companies, such as Twilio and Bandwidth, and ongoing demand for SMS-based two-factor authentication across digital banking, e-commerce and enterprise software platforms.

Enterprise Demand for Secure Authentication and Transactional Messaging to Drive Market Expansion Globally

The primary factor driving the growth of premium messaging market share is the strong enterprise demand for secure authentication and transactional messaging. Financial institutions, telecom companies, healthcare providers, and e-commerce platforms depend on A2P SMS to deliver OTP messages, fraud alerts, balance notifications, and order confirmation, all of which will always require high delivery rates and nearly universal device reach. Since SMS is compatible with both smartphones and feature phones, it is a perfect solution for any workflow requiring one-time verification in markets where smartphone penetration is still low.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The A2P SMS segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38.60% in 2025, driven by its delivery reliability across all mobile devices regardless of data connectivity. A2P MMS segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of approximately 7.43% during the 2026–2035 period, as retail and entertainment brands invest in multimedia campaign formats including product images, promotional videos, and interactive content cards that consistently deliver higher engagement compared to plain-text SMS.

By Application

By 2025, the BFSI segment contributed the largest revenue share of 34.20%, as banks, insurers, and fintech companies generate consistently high volumes of transactional and authentication messages globally. The retail segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 7.81% between 2026 and 2035, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, the growth of SMS-based loyalty programs globally.

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Regional Insights:

Due to the world's largest mobile subscriber base and plans for the rapid construction of 4G and 5G networks in China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Southeast Asia, the premium messaging market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.89% over the projected period. A2P messaging demand is continuing to grow as a result of mobile banking and e-commerce platform expansion, and on top of commercial growth, a consistent flow of compliance-driven message volume is provided by ongoing digital identity programs and regulatory-mandated OTP authentication in many financial services.

Due to the maturity of the CPaaS ecosystem, the nationwide availability of 10DLC sender registration for A2P SMS, and the strong enterprise demand in the U.S. and Canada, particularly from BFSI, healthcare, and retail verticals, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 39.26% of the premium messaging market in 2025. In addition to reducing gray-route message traffic, the FCC's enforcement of carrier compliance regulations has strengthened the revenue model for registered enterprise senders, resulting in a more stable and transparent market quotient.

Key Players:

Twilio Inc.

Sinch AB

Infobip Ltd.

Vonage (Ericsson)

Bandwidth Inc.

Tata Communications Limited (Kaleyra)

Proximus Group (Route Mobile, Telesign)

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Plivo Inc.

Mitto AG

BICS S.A.

Tyntec GmbH

AMD Telecom S.A.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

Clickatell

MessageBird (Bird)

SAP SE (SAP Digital Interconnect)

Comviva Technologies Limited

Kaleyra Inc.

Attentive

Recent Developments:

In Q1 2025, Twilio reported GAAP income from operations of USD 23 million and communications revenue of USD 1.10 billion, a 13% increase year-over-year, while an airline partnership for RCS use case development underscored its positioning in next-generation premium messaging.

In October 2024, Sinch and Singtel jointly launched the first commercial RCS Business Messaging service in Singapore with verified sender identities and interactive multimedia capabilities, marking the first carrier-supported RCS commercial deployment in Southeast Asia.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Message Volume & Delivery Performance Metrics – helps you understand global A2P SMS volumes, delivery rates, MMS engagement, response rates, and cost per engagement benchmarks across industries.

– helps you understand global A2P SMS volumes, delivery rates, MMS engagement, response rates, and cost per engagement benchmarks across industries. Regulatory Compliance & Anti-Spam Analysis – helps you analyze compliance with 10DLC, TRAI DLT, GDPR, and evaluate gray route leakage, carrier filtering efficiency, and evolving messaging regulations.

– helps you analyze compliance with 10DLC, TRAI DLT, GDPR, and evaluate gray route leakage, carrier filtering efficiency, and evolving messaging regulations. Enterprise Adoption & ROI Metrics – helps you assess CPaaS onboarding timelines, integration costs, ROI comparison across messaging channels, and enterprise budget impact in key sectors.

– helps you assess CPaaS onboarding timelines, integration costs, ROI comparison across messaging channels, and enterprise budget impact in key sectors. Platform Integration & Digital Ecosystem Trends – helps you track integration of premium messaging platforms with CRM, e-commerce systems, and enterprise workflows.

– helps you track integration of premium messaging platforms with CRM, e-commerce systems, and enterprise workflows. Security & Fraud Prevention Metrics – helps you evaluate smishing trends, encryption adoption, sender verification, consumer trust levels, and compliance with anti-fraud regulations.

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