Tru Creative Agency Announces Strategic Partnership with NEWH, Inc. to Lead Rebrand and Digital Transformation of 40-Year Global Hospitality Network

OAKVILLE, Ontario and LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru Creative Agency has entered a strategic partnership with NEWH, Inc., The Global Hospitality Network, to lead a full organizational rebrand and digital transformation. The engagement includes a comprehensive brand refresh, a new global website, and the implementation of an integrated membership platform designed to better serve NEWH’s international community. The platform has a public launch planned for spring 2026.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for both organizations. NEWH continues to evolve as a global leader in hospitality networking, education, and scholarships. Tru Creative has been selected to align the organization’s visual identity, voice, and digital infrastructure with its scale and impact.

NEWH's roots run deep. Founded in Los Angeles in 1984 by Shelia Lohmiller as the Network of Executive Women in Hospitality, the organization was built on a conviction that women in this industry deserved access, opportunity, and community. Over four decades, that mission expanded to students, to emerging professionals, and then to the entire international hospitality ecosystem. It has evolved into the global network it is today. To be entrusted with the brand and digital infrastructure of an organization that has shaped careers, funded education, and built community across generations is not a responsibility Witt takes lightly.

Tara Witt, Creative Director of Tru Creative Agency, brings a unique perspective to the work. A long-time volunteer and active leader within NEWH, Witt has served the organization in multiple capacities over the years.

“NEWH has shaped my career in ways that are both visible and invisible,” said Witt. “It gave me access to rooms I did not know I belonged in, relationships that changed my trajectory, and a front-row seat to the generosity of this industry. To now support the organization at a strategic level is both professionally significant and personally meaningful.”

To formally take on the contract, Witt voluntarily relinquished her active membership status to ensure appropriate governance and professional boundaries.

“That decision was not casual,” she added. “Stepping back as a member was necessary to protect the integrity of the work and the organization. NEWH deserves objective strategy and full accountability. This project is about what the membership needs next, not about my history within it.” Witt now holds the title of Strategic Advisor to NEWH, Inc., working directly with the Board of Directors and Executive Committee to ensure the organization's brand and strategic direction remain aligned as the network continues to grow.

At the executional level, Witt will work closely with Hillary Eggebrecht, NEWH’s Vice President of Communications, to introduce a refreshed brand presence and unified voice across digital platforms. The goal is not cosmetic change, but structural clarity. The new platform will support global chapter alignment, improve member experience, and better communicate NEWH’s mission to advance and support hospitality professionals worldwide.



“NEWH is proud to partner with Tru Creative Agency at an important point in our organization’s growth,” said Hillary Eggebrecht, Vice President of Communications for NEWH, Inc. “As our global network continues to expand, it’s critical that our brand and digital presence reflect the strength and professionalism of our community. This initiative will create greater clarity, alignment, and accessibility for our chapters and members worldwide while positioning NEWH for continued growth.”

About NEWH

NEWH, Inc. is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship, education, and business networking within the hospitality industry. NEWH has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships globally and continues to serve as a thought leader and connector between students, emerging professionals, and industry leaders. This rebrand and digital build signal the organization’s continued evolution as a modern, progressive network positioned for long-term growth.

About Tru Creative Agency

Tru Creative Agency is a strategy-led marketing and branding firm that helps individuals and organizations lead with clarity. The agency specializes in brand development, digital platforms, content strategy, and membership-based systems. Tru Creative works from structure, data, and reasoning to build brands and digital ecosystems that reduce noise and support real decision-making. Good design matters, but only if it works.

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