Cannabix Technologies Announces First Delivery of Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) to a Major Construction Client

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices for workplace safety and law enforcement, is pleased to announce the first commercial sales of its Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) products into the construction industry. The products were sold to a major construction company located in the Pacific Northwest through an authorized reseller. The client—a large regional contractor engaged in industrial, civil, and commercial construction—sought a next-generation solution to strengthen workplace safety protocols by accurately assessing recent cannabis use among its workforce.

A Critical Solution for Safety-Sensitive Industries

The construction sector faces one of the highest incidences of workplace injuries among all U.S. industries, which may be exacerbated by rising cannabis use. Safety-sensitive environments such as active job sites, heavy equipment operations, and high-risk trades require tools that help employers distinguish recent cannabis use from historical, leisure time use.

Traditional drug testing technologies—urine, saliva, and hair—are fundamentally limited:

They detect past use, not recent use , often identifying cannabis consumption days or weeks old.

, often identifying cannabis consumption days or weeks old. They offer limited correlation to impairment-relevant timeframes , reducing their usefulness for active duty safety decisions.

, reducing their usefulness for active duty safety decisions. They create legal and labor-relations challenges in states with legalized recreational and medical cannabis, where employees may test positive despite off-duty, lawful use.





Sectors such as construction, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing are disproportionately affected because they operate under strict safety requirements and face persistent labor shortages. Employers in these industries are urgently seeking fair, modern, and defensible methods for managing cannabis risk without penalizing employees for lawful off-duty behavior.

MBT: Purpose-Built for Recent Use Detection

The Cannabix MBT directly addresses this longstanding gap. It detects delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive component of cannabis—in breath within approximately four hours of use at levels above 5 pg/L. The MBT incorporates Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technologies (see Figure 1) to collect and preserve breath samples for laboratory analysis using gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods. This window aligns closely with impairment-relevant timeframes, offering an actionable alternative to legacy tests that detect past exposure.





Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware with Breath Collection Unit (BCU) taking a breath sample.

The MBT includes:

Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU)

Single-use, disposable Breath Cartridges

The Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) Method by Omega Laboratories





Cannabix maintains a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories Inc., a global leader in forensic drug testing for more than 25 years, operating a world-class accredited laboratory with extensive expertise in novel detection technologies.

“As cannabis use continues to expand across the United States, safety-sensitive industries are struggling with outdated drug testing methods that do not reflect real-world workplace needs,” said Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies Inc. “Our Marijuana Breath Test provides a modern, scientifically grounded way to identify recent cannabis use in a fair and non-invasive manner. This first commercial delivery to a major construction contractor is an important milestone that supports safer operations and more informed decision-making.”

Investor-Focused Outlook

This initial commercial delivery represents a key advancement in Cannabix’s commercialization strategy. The Company anticipates increasing interest from large employers facing regulatory pressure, growing insurance requirements, and operational demands for more precise impairment-related testing. Construction and industrial sectors—characterized by high workforce volumes and strict safety mandates—represent near-term market opportunities.

The Company continues to work with its resellers and advance production capabilities for the MBT. Cannabix is working to position the MBT as a new standard for detecting recent cannabis use across multiple safety-critical industries.

Scientific research shows that delta-9 THC is detectable in breath for a short window of approximately 2–4 hours, closely aligned with the period of peak impairment. Breath analysis provides the easiest, most relevant and scientifically meaningful indication of recent use, which is the metric employers and safety-sensitive industries require.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath and focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a293fd-e90b-47a5-b88a-dcd4beedc0a0