Sol-Gel Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Sol-Gel’s audited annual financial statements for 2025, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.sol-gel.com/financials/sec-filings. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2025 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders, upon request to Eyal Ben-Or, Chief Financial Officer, at Eyal.Ben-Or@sol-gel.com.

Sol-Gel is a specialized dermatology company advancing innovative therapies for rare and serious skin diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, SGT-610 (patidegib gel, 2%), is a Phase 3, orphan- and breakthrough-designated topical hedgehog inhibitor being developed for the prevention of new basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions in patients with Gorlin syndrome, with the potential to offer an improved safety profile relative to oral hedgehog inhibitors. Subject to regulatory approval in Gorlin syndrome, SGT-610 may also represent a future opportunity in high-frequency BCC. Sol-Gel is also advancing SGT-210, an investigational topical EGFR inhibitor for indications with significant unmet need, and has developed two FDA-approved dermatology products, TWYNEO® and EPSOLAY®.

To learn more about Sol-Gel, visit www.sol-gel.com

Sol-Gel Investor Relations:

Eyal Ben-Or

Chief Financial Officer

ir@sol-gel.com