Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size to Hit USD 38.51 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size was valued at USD 19.11Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.51Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Advanced Applications Augment Market Expansion Globally

AI, high-performance computing, 5G, and automotive electronics are all becoming more and more popular. For miniaturized and high-density assembly and processing efficiency, more sophisticated devices, especially the hybrid and half-IC packed ones—are significantly driving the use of advanced materials, including ceramic packages, adhesives, and thermal management, among others. The need for proven high-performance interconnects is highlighted, next-generation packaging solutions are made easier, and R&D efforts are directly impacted by this demand for application requirements.

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 19.11 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 38.51 Billion

CAGR: 7.26% from 2026 to 2035

By Material: Organic substrates held the largest share of 44.70% in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific leads the market with 35.50% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

DuPont

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

LG Innotek

Shin‑Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical / Sumitomo Bakelite

Toray Industries

Tanaka Kikinzoku Group

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Micrometal Corporation

Alpha Advanced Materials

Heraeus Electronics

Indium Corporation

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Material (Automatic layer deposition, Chemical vapor diposition, Etching, Oxidation and Others)

• By Technology (Foundry, Memory and Integrated device manufacturer)

• By End Use (300 mm wafer size, 200 mm wafer size and 150 mm wafer size)

• By Application (Node size between 14nm and 28nm, Node size between 6nm and 14nm, Node size more than 28nm, Node size between 5nm and 6nm and Node size below 5nm)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

Organic substrates are the dominant material segment in the global semiconductor packaging materials market due to their cost-effectiveness globally. Ceramic packages are the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for high-performance, high-reliability applications in different applications globally.

By Technology

Grid Array is the dominant technology segment in the global semiconductor packaging materials market due to its high-density design, reliability, and widespread adoption across consumer electronics and communication devices. The Others technology segment is the fastest-growing, owing to the growing demand for high-performance application across various industries globally.

By End Use

Consumer electronics is the dominant end-use segment in the global semiconductor packaging materials market due to mass adoption, large production volumes, and consistent demand for smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices. The automotive market is growing the fastest as increased electronic content in cars, electric vehicle (EV) adoption globally.

By Application

Thermal management materials are the dominant application segment in the global semiconductor packaging materials market due to their critical role in heat dissipation and reliability of high-performance chips. Intelligent process control is predicted to lead the market due to the growing demand in advanced packaging, AI chips, automotive electronics, and next-generation semiconductor devices globally.

Regional Insights:

Due to the existence of significant hubs for electronics production, including China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, the Asia-Pacific area holds a dominant market share globally. Revenue is driven by the increased demand for sophisticated packaging, high-density substrates, and AI chips. Government incentives, vast semiconductor supply chains, and the quick transition to the next generation of technologies for consumer electronics, automotive, and container applications all contribute to this growth.

The North America Semiconductor Packaging Materials market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced semiconductor packaging in AI, high-performance computing, and automotive electronics. Key drivers include significant investments in domestic chip manufacturing, government incentives under initiatives globally.

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Recent Developments:

In March 2026 , DuPont spun off Qnity, which opened a 385,000‑sq‑ft semiconductor manufacturing facility in Delaware to produce CMP pads for advanced AI and high-performance chips, strengthening domestic operations and supply chain resilience.

, DuPont spun off Qnity, which opened a 385,000‑sq‑ft semiconductor manufacturing facility in Delaware to produce CMP pads for advanced AI and high-performance chips, strengthening domestic operations and supply chain resilience. In Nov 2025, Samsung Electro‑Mechanics signed an MOU with Sumitomo Chemical Group to establish a joint venture for manufacturing ‘Glass Core,’ a key material for next-generation semiconductor package substrates, aiming to lead the advanced substrate market amid rising AI and high-performance computing demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Report (The USPs)

MATERIAL & TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand key packaging materials (EMC, substrates, solder pastes), material properties, and compatibility with advanced IC types and wafer sizes.

– helps you understand key packaging materials (EMC, substrates, solder pastes), material properties, and compatibility with advanced IC types and wafer sizes. THERMAL & ELECTRICAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate heat dissipation, dielectric strength, conductivity, and signal integrity critical for high-power and high-frequency applications.

– helps you evaluate heat dissipation, dielectric strength, conductivity, and signal integrity critical for high-power and high-frequency applications. INNOVATION & R&D ACTIVITY INDEX – helps you track advancements in high-density packaging, low-k materials, eco-friendly solutions, and patent activity shaping next-generation semiconductor packaging.

– helps you track advancements in high-density packaging, low-k materials, eco-friendly solutions, and patent activity shaping next-generation semiconductor packaging. MANUFACTURING & PROCESSING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze production methods, yield rates, defect control, automation levels, and process integration across packaging operations.

– helps you analyze production methods, yield rates, defect control, automation levels, and process integration across packaging operations. SUPPLY CHAIN & MATERIAL SOURCING ANALYSIS – helps you identify raw material dependencies, supplier reliability, inventory management, and logistics challenges impacting market stability.

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