Just Salad ‘Springs’ into the Season with New Chicken Tinga and Globally Inspired Flavors

NEW YORK CITY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, welcomes spring with a limited-time seasonal menu built around bold global flavors and protein-forward ingredients, now available at all locations nationwide.

Just Salad’s spring lineup spans the following seasonal offerings:

Protein Power Salad Base : Romaine + Spinach Toppings : Roasted Chicken, Cage-Free Jammy Egg, Avocado, Black Lentils, Corn, Pickled Onions, Carrots, Tajin® Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Hearts Dressing : Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Garden Herbs and Chicken Salad Base : Romaine + Kale Toppings : Roasted Chicken, Pickled Radishes, Carrots, avocado, Spicy Harissa Pita Chips, Parmesan, Super Herbs (Parsley, Dill and Basil) Dressing : Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Wasabi Caesar Salad Base : Romaine + Kale Toppings : Roasted Chicken, Pickled Radishes, Croutons, Parmesan, Furikake Dressing : Wasabi Caesar

Chicken Tinga Market Plate Base : Basmati Rice Toppings : Chicken Tinga, Cilantro (on chicken), Cotija Cheese (on chicken), Kale Chickpea + Seed Salad, Street Corn Salsa, Avocado Mash Dressing : Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette



“This season is about layering vibrant, globally inspired flavors with the freshest ingredients around,” said Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. “Chicken Tinga adds warmth and depth, while fresh herbs, citrus and bold dressings like Wasabi Caesar keep the menu bright and dynamic.”

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase1 and monthly freebies available to all members (simply by downloading the Just Salad app). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Try Just Salad’s spring menu items while you can in-restaurant, via mobile app or online at Order.JustSalad.com.

FAQ Guide

Q: What is Just Salad?

A: Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, serving craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites.

Q: How is Just Salad sustainable?

A: Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program, rewarding guests with a free topping for every reuse. Just Salad also carbon labels its menu and offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices.

Q: What is Just Salad’s reusable bowl program?

A: Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006. At all Just Salad locations, guests can order a salad or warm bowl in reusable bowls. Every time guests reuse their bowls, they help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use2 for a healthier planet.

Q: Where does Just Salad have locations?

A: Just Salad has 118 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has 118 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.







1Every eligible transaction of $12 or more, excluding taxes and fees

2Environmental Life Cycle Assessment





Attachments