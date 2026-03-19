KRAKacquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

Cheyenne, WY, USA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRAKacquisition Corp (Nasdaq: KRAQU) (the “Company”), a blank

check company sponsored by an affiliate of Natural Capital, Tribe Capital, and Payward, Inc. (Kraken), today

announced that, commencing March 20, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may

elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will

be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their

brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the

units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq

Global Market under the symbol “KRAQU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will

trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “KRAQ” and “KRAQW,” respectively.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the

Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation

or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from

Santander US Capital Markets LLC, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: ECM Syndicate, by

email at equity-syndicate@santander.us, or by telephone at 833-818-1602.



About KRAKacquisition Corp



KRAKacquisition Corp was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share

purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not

selected any specific business combination target.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the

anticipated date that the Class A ordinary shares and warrants may begin to trade separately and the ability for those

units not separated to continue to trade on Nasdaq. Actual results and circumstances could differ materially from

those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous conditions, many of which

are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s

registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no

obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by

law.









