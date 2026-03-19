Bone Void Fillers Market Size to Surpass USD 7.31 Billion by 2035; Rising Orthopedic Procedures Driving Market Growth Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Void Fillers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Bone Void Fillers Market size was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.31 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.76% over 2026-2035. Global bone void fillers market growth is fueled by the rising incidence of orthopedic trauma, spinal fusion procedures, and bone fractures due to an aging global population susceptible to osteoporosis.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 3.80 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 7.31 Billion

CAGR: 6.76% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Bone Void Fillers Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7385

The U.S. Bone Void Fillers Market is estimated at USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2026-2035. The U.S. holds the maximum market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high volume of orthopedic and spinal surgeries, and significant healthcare expenditure.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Wright Medical Group N.V. (a Stryker company)

Arthrex, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Graftys SA

Biocomposites Ltd

Heraeus Medical GmbH

Geistlich Pharma AG

Cerapedics, Inc.

Kuros Biosciences AG

AlloSource

LifeNet Health

Rising Global Burden of Osteoporosis and Orthopedic Trauma to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The global market for bone void fillers is expanding due in large part to the high frequency of orthopedic trauma and the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. There is a significant demand for efficient bone grafting treatments as the world's population ages and fragility fractures, especially hip and vertebral fractures, become more common. Adoption of bone void fillers is being accelerated by their excellent success rates in filling defects, encouraging natural bone growth, and offering structural support in trauma and reconstructive surgery. These products increase surgical efficiency and shorten patient recovery times by eliminating the necessity for autograft harvesting and the difficulties that come with it. This leads to their adoption into conventional orthopedic practice.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The demineralized bone matrix (DBM) market held the largest revenue share of around 28.45% in 2025, as it offers a unique combination of osteoconductive collagen matrix and osteoinductive growth factors globally. From 2026 to 2035, the synthetic bone void fillers segment, including calcium phosphates and sulfates, is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.52%, specifically attributed to the continuous advancements in material science globally.

By Form

In 2025, the putty segment contributed more than 32.18% revenue share owing to its superior handling properties, moldability, and ability to remain contained at the surgical site. On the other hand, the granules segment, a traditional mainstay, remains important for packing defects.

By End-User

The hospitals category held the largest revenue share of 62.35% in the bone void fillers market in 2025, on account of being the primary centers for complex orthopedic trauma surgeries, spinal fusions, and joint reconstruction procedures. The specialty clinics segment is anticipated to observe the highest CAGR of 7.41% during the forecasted period of 2026-2035. This growth is owing to the rising number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and specialized orthopedic and dental clinics that offer outpatient surgical procedures.

Need Any Customization Research on Bone Void Fillers Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7385

Bone Void Fillers Market Segmentation

By Type

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Collagen Matrix

Calcium Sulfate

Tri-calcium Phosphate

Others

By Form

Gel

Granules

Paste

Putty

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 7.89%, the Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market because of the significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly aging population, and the rise in medical tourism for orthopedic and dental operations. The high prevalence of osteoporosis and trauma cases in China and India, the growing adoption of Western food habits that affect bone health, and the government's aggressive efforts in updating healthcare facilities are the main contributing reasons.

Due to a sophisticated healthcare system, a high number of spinal fusion and joint replacement procedures, and the quick uptake of cutting-edge biomaterials, the bone void fillers market in North America had the largest revenue share of 41.27% in 2025. The presence of top orthopedic device manufacturers, a good reimbursement environment for complicated surgical procedures, and a well-established regulatory framework (FDA 510(k)) that promotes product innovation are the main enablers.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Medtronic received CE mark approval for its new biocomposite interbody fusion device, which incorporates advanced bone void fillers to promote osseointegration and reduce implant subsidence in spinal surgeries.

, Medtronic received CE mark approval for its new biocomposite interbody fusion device, which incorporates advanced bone void fillers to promote osseointegration and reduce implant subsidence in spinal surgeries. In November 2024, DePuy Synthes launched a new moldable, synthetic bone graft putty combining tricalcium phosphate and collagen, specifically designed for use in complex trauma cases with irregular bone voids.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand average selling prices by material type, cost breakdown across manufacturing and sterilization, and regional pricing variations influenced by reimbursement policies.

– helps you understand average selling prices by material type, cost breakdown across manufacturing and sterilization, and regional pricing variations influenced by reimbursement policies. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze FDA, CE approvals, biocompatibility standards, reimbursement frameworks, and compliance challenges across global markets.

– helps you analyze FDA, CE approvals, biocompatibility standards, reimbursement frameworks, and compliance challenges across global markets. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track advancements in synthetic and bioactive materials, integration of growth factors and stem cells, and emerging 3D-printed bone scaffold technologies.

– helps you track advancements in synthetic and bioactive materials, integration of growth factors and stem cells, and emerging 3D-printed bone scaffold technologies. CLINICAL ADOPTION & OUTCOME ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate procedure volumes, application-wise adoption, success rates, and surgeon preferences across orthopedic and dental surgeries.

– helps you evaluate procedure volumes, application-wise adoption, success rates, and surgeon preferences across orthopedic and dental surgeries. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify M&A activity, partnerships, venture funding trends, and expansion strategies shaping market growth.

Bone Void Fillers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.76% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Bone Void Fillers Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7385

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Bone Void Fillers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6. Bone Void Fillers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Form

7. Bone Void Fillers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Bone Void Fillers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Browse Other Reports

Orthopedic Devices Market

Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Spinal Implants Market

Orthobiologics Market

Biomaterials Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.